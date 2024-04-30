How to Get Free Bets: Complete guide on how to claim free bets with UK bookmakers

Learn all about how to get free bets with our expert’s guide to claiming bonuses with UK online bookies in 2024.

Free bets are a core part of the modern betting world and can be a great way to kickstart users playing with betting sites or reward loyal ones.

We are here to break down exactly what they are, how they can be claimed, and the best betting sites around for these.

What are Free Bets?

Free bets are essentially rewards given by betting platforms to their customers, often to buoy new users or reward loyal ones, with these allowing players to place their bets without any risk of losing their own funds.

That's the fantastic opportunity free bets provide, with the benefits proving to be plentiful, from boosting your betting budget to making betting more fun and less risky.

How to claim Free Bets

Virtually all bookmakers in the UK have some sort of free bet offers available for users to take advantage of, yet deciphering a way through these can be tricky.

We have gone through this process step-by-step so users know what to keep an eye out for and exactly how to claim these.

To maximise these opportunities, new customers should consider a few strategies. First, they should explore multiple betting sites to compare the best offers. This approach allows them to take advantage of the most generous free bets.

Next, understanding the terms and conditions is crucial as some offers may require an initial deposit, while others might be tied to specific odds. By knowing these conditions, new customers can make the most of their free bets.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help new customers navigate the world of free bets:

Identify several reputable betting sites offering free bets for new customers. Compare the free bet offers, considering factors like the amount of the free bet and requirements for claiming it. Read the terms and conditions carefully for each offer. Register on the chosen betting site, ensuring to opt-in for the free bet if necessary. Make the required deposit or place the required bet, adhering to all the T&Cs. Once done enjoy your free bet(s)

Types of Free Bets Explained

In the vast landscape of sports betting, free bets come in various forms, with each type offering a unique way to enhance your betting experience.

The many different types of free bet offers include deposit match, risk-free bets and no deposit free bets, all of which we’ll delve into and explain.

Deposit Match Free Bets Explained

Deposit-match free bets, as the name suggests, are a type of free bet where the bookmaker matches the player's initial deposit with an equal value of free bets.

For example, a new customer who deposits £50 might receive an additional £50 in free bets from the bookmaker.

This strategy is commonly used by bookmakers to attract new customers and make their initial betting experience more enjoyable.

It essentially doubles the player's initial betting budget, giving them more opportunities to place wagers and explore the platform.

These types of free bets are beneficial for customers as they provide extra value and more chances to win.

However, it's essential for players to understand that these offers often come with certain terms and conditions, such as wagering requirements. So, it's always worthwhile to read the fine print before jumping in.

Risk-Free Bets

The world of online betting can seem intimidating, but risk-free bets provide a cushion for newcomers.

A risk-free bet is a safety net that bookmakers offer, ensuring that their players don't lose their initial stake if their bet doesn't win. It's simple: if a player's bet loses, they get their stake back as a free bet up to a certain amount.

This opportunity is particularly appealing to new bettors, as it allows them to try out newer betting sites without losing their own funds for good if their first bet doesn’t win.

It's a win-win situation where they can either pocket their winnings or get a second chance to play if their original bet loses.

Risk-free bets not only provide a safety net but also encourage users to experiment without the usual risks.

No Deposit Free Bets

No Deposit Free Bets are a popular type of betting incentive that allow bettors to place bets without making a deposit beforehand.

Users will receive a free bet without having to deposit any money into their betting account. This offer is particularly appealing to new bettors who are still finding their feet in the betting scene.

These are highly sought after, as they provide a completely risk-free betting experience, with bookmakers usually offering these for the biggest sporting events like Cheltenham, the Champions League or big Premier League matches.

However, they are usually of lower value than other types of free bets, with the maximum amount almost always being £5.

Stake Not Returned Free Bets

Stake Not Returned (SNR) free bets are those where the player receives only the winnings from a free bet, not the original stake.

For example, if a player places a £10 free bet at odds of 2/1 and wins, they receive £20, not £30.

This type of free bet is frequently offered as part of promotional campaigns.

In summary, free bets come in various forms, each offering unique advantages and understanding these can help players choose the most suitable ones and enhance their sports betting experience.

Benefits of Using Free Bets

There are a number of different benefits that using free bets offer to players that use them, the best of which we’ve are as follows:

They allow bettors to be more adventurous, as with free bets, they can explore different sports, teams, or betting types without worrying about losing their money.

Free bets offer the chance to win big without using your own funds. They provide an opportunity to place a high-stakes bet that one might not usually consider, potentially resulting in a significant payout.

They give bettors access to exclusive events, with some betting sites offering free bets exclusively for big events like the World Cup, Grand National, or Super Bowl.

Free bets act as a safety net, allowing bettors to try out markets and bets they wouldn’t normally bet on otherwise.

The Best Betting Sites for Free Bets

bet365

bet365 truly sets themselves apart from all others in the UK when it comes to free bets, bringing their users a wealth of different opportunities from which free bets can be earned.

This includes their free-to-play game ‘Goals Giveaway’, where users can get free bets dependent on the amount of goals in certain games, amounting sometimes all the way up to £20 in free bets, each week.

Outside of this, there are numerous other opportunities including their insurance promotions for things like substitutes and 0-0 draws, ensuring players are not left too disappointed by a bad outcome in a game.

It must be said that their timely free bets aren’t perhaps as prevalent in comparison to other bookmakers, but this does mean that when they come they are often of higher value, generally either £5 or £10 depending on the user.

Get your bet365 bonus code

Paddy Power

Paddy Power truly rewards their players with free bets, most coming as no-deposit free bets, and this sets them apart.

We are comfortable in saying that Paddy Power comfortably provides the most no-deposit free bets among all betting sites, and this is why they rank second on our list.

Be these centred around horse races, big footballing tournaments or even sometimes the NFL, Paddy Power may well be providing a set of free bets to their players.

These often come as either £1, £2, £5 or £10 free bets depending on a player's tenure and wagering with Paddy Power, or the popularity of the event in question.

Get your Paddy Power sign up offer

Sky Bet

Sky Bet are a firm fan favourite in the UK, and one core part of this is because of their free bet offerings.

Coming with a host of opportunities for players to claim timely free bets, as well as operating some loyalty schemes.

Both of these can help users out with handy sets of free bets that can give a little boost to their betting.

The prevalence of their timely free bets is one reason that we feel Sky Bet should be seriously considered by anyone looking for free bets.

Get the Sky Bet new customer offer

Betfred

Betfred, so named after their owner ‘Fred’ brings their users this same down-to-earth attitude when it comes to getting free bets, however, this makes them no less valuable to players.

Free bets can be claimed from many different sources, including their rewards scheme, where users get a £5 free bet after betting in-play with £10, something that for many bettors comes around often.

They also have an acca insurance scheme, where wagers are returned to their players as free bets, should the acca fail by a leg.

This allows players to keep playing with funds and perhaps wager on some newer markets with these.

The range by which players can earn free bets with Betfred is why they rank so highly on our list.

Get your Betfred promo code

BoyleSports

BoyleSports are a new entrant into the UK betting science that has recently come over from Ireland, however, they are blazing a path through with their impressive horse racing markets, and of course some handy free bets.

Their loyalty scheme allows for players to earn a £5 free bet at the end of every week, with a certain amount of accas having been laid in that time. However, this often proves a nice little boost to cap off a weeks play

They too bring with them the acca and bet builders insurance, helping players to regain any lost funds as free bets. Once this is done players are generally free to use these as they wish.

We feel BoyleSports are comfortably one of the best new betting sites out there, and bring with them a host of free bets for users to explore.

Get your BoyleSports sign up offer

How to Get Free Bets FAQs

Who are the best bookmakers for free bets?

The best bookmakers out there for free bets are comfortably bet365 or Paddy Power.

bet365 because of their free-to-play games and promotions that often return free bets to their players, whilst Paddy Power offers the most timely free bets in the UK.

Both sites give their players excellent boosts in the way of free bets and should definitely be checked out for those wishing to claim an abundance of free bets.

How can I get free bets?

Loads of different bookmakers offer free bets as part of their sign up offers. Simply where a player new to a betting site can wager a certain amount and be rewarded with free bets.

Outside of this lots of bookmakers run promotions that provide their users with free bets, it just means remaining vigilant and taking advantage of these opportunities when they come around.

Can I cash out free bets?

No, bookmakers will not allow players to cash out their free bet wagers, this is because they are essentially playing with house money instead of their own.

Therefore players must seriously consider what they wish to place their free bet on before laying them.

What is a surprise bet?

Some bookmakers offer their free bets as ‘surprise bets’. Players need to be aware of these as instead of receiving the free bets to use at their leisure, the bookmakers place this for them, on a random market.

This can be a benefit, opening up avenues that players would perhaps have never seriously explored and in turn profits. However, it does mean bettors have no control over their hard-earned free bets.