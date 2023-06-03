RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/2 goalscorer tipped for DFB-Pokal Final

Our betting expert brings you his Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt predictions and betting tips with goalscorer and booking tipped for DFB Pokal Final

RB Leipzig are favourites to retain the German Cup in Berlin this weekend and they look set for an entertaining contest against last season's Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

RB Leipzig to win & both teams to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Konrad Laimer to score at any time @ 11/2 with bet365

Djibril Sow to be booked @ 7/4 with bet365

In-form RB Leipzig can come out on top in cup cracker

RB Leipzig finished the Bundesliga season in great form, securing third place in the German top flight thanks to a run of seven victories in their last eight matches.

Their last three league wins were by 2-1, 3-1 and 4-2 scorelines so backing RB Leipzig to win and both teams to score looks a good bet in Saturday's DFB-Pokal final in Berlin.

Leipzig thrashed Freiburg 5-1 in the cup semi-final, despite playing with ten men for more than half an hour, and they have scored 22 goals in just five DFB-Pokal ties this season.

However, final opponents Eintracht Frankfurt also pose a goal threat, beating Leipzig 4-0 in the Bundesliga in September before a 2-1 defeat in February's reverse fixture.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Tip 1: RB Leipzig to win & both teams to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Leipzig's Laimer looking to add to his goal tally

As RB Leipzig's free-scoring cup run demonstrates, they have some serious attacking talents in their side including Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner, Dani Olmo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Even holding midfielder Konrad Laimer has licence to get forward and join in counter-attacks, scoring in his last two league games against Bayern Munich and Schalke.

The Austrian had three shots in February's league victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and he is worth backing to find the net in the final at a nice price.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Tip 2: Konrad Laimer to score at any time @ 11/2 with bet365

Sow may struggle to stay out of trouble in final

A pulsating final is in prospect and RB Leipzig's commitment to attacking football could put pressure on the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielders.

Switzerland international Djibril Sow is likely to have a busy shift in the Eintracht engine room and he looks a prime candidate to be shown a card.

Sow was booked nine times in 30 Bundesliga starts this season, including his last two outings, and he was also cautioned in both league meetings with Leipzig.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Tip 3: Djibril Sow to be booked @ 7/4 with bet365