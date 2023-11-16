Georgia vs Scotland Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/5 Georgian Goalscorer in Euro Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Georgia vs Scotland betting tips and predictions ahead of Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier.

Scotland's place at Euro 2024 has already been assured, but they may face something of a rude awakening when they visit Georgia in their penultimate Group A qualifier on Thursday.

Georgia vs Scotland Betting Tips

Spain's victory over Norway, last month, confirmed Steve Clarke's side will be heading to next summer's finals in Germany with two games to spare, but they will still want to sign off from their qualifying campaign in positive style.

That may be easier said than done, as Scotland will head to Tbilisi with a depleted squad due to injuries, as they have lost in both their last two trips to Georgia.

Thursday's hosts can no longer directly qualify for Euro 2024, but they do have a play-off place secured and will want to build some positive momentum as they bid to qualify for what would be their first major tournament.

Hosts to take advantage of distracted and depleted Scotland

Scotland's primary objective heading into this qualifying campaign was to make it to a second-successive European Championship finals and with that target reached, they may just take one eye off the ball for this long away trip.

Clarke will certainly have limited resources to call upon at the Dinamo Arena, with first-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn, captain Andy Robertson, Aaron Hickey and Kieran Tierney all missing out on the initial squad due to injury, while Che Adams has since withdrawn due to a groin issue.

If that isn’t enough to give Georgia a boost ahead of the match, then the Crusaders can also look at an impressive home record, as Spain are the only side to have won an away clash with Willy Sagnol's team in over two years, with the likes of Sweden and North Macedonia having been beaten during that time.

Georgia have also won both their previous home meetings with Scotland and with attacking threats such as Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ajax forward Georges Mikautadze in their ranks, this is a match the hosts can win.

Georgia vs Scotland Tip 1: Georgia to win @ 5/2 with bet365

Both teams know where the back of the net is

Scotland used to be a side that struggled for goals, particularly on the road, but Clarke's team have netted in 11 of their last 13 matches, including scoring against both England and France in recent months.

Six of Scotland's last nine matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored, while the other three games during that run have each featured the ball finding the back of the net twice.

Georgia also tend to be involved in high-scoring games, as since the start of this season they have shipped seven against Spain, scored eight in a friendly with Thailand and most recently put four past Cyprus.

Georgia vs Scotland Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals in the match @ 1/1 with bet365

Georgia's forwards could enjoy plenty of freedom

To add further credence to the likelihood of goals, Scotland will be without goalkeeper Gunn and key defenders Robertson, Hickey and Tierney for this game, and Georgia certainly have the tools to exploit any frailties in the visitor's makeshift backline.

Napoli winger Kvaratskhelia is the obvious example of that, but so too is Ajax frontman Mikautadze, who has scored five goals across his last two international appearances, albeit four of those were in a friendly with Thailand, and he has also struck three times during this qualifying campaign.

The 23-year-old may still be finding his feet at a misfiring Ajax, but he netted 23 league goals for Metz last season and can add to his recent hot streak at international level by notching against the Scots.

Georgia vs Scotland Tip 3: Georges Mikautadze to score anytime @ 12/5 with bet365