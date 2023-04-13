Gent vs West Ham Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds as The Hammers bid to keep rolling on the continent

Goal brings you the latest Gent vs West Ham predictions, tips and odds ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League game.

West Ham might be struggling in the Premier League but David Moyes's men continue to rumble on in Europe and will be bidding to put one foot in the Conference League semi-finals when they head to Belgium to face Gent.

Including qualifying, the Hammers have won ten consecutive Conference League matches, so it's no surprise to see the Premier League big guns chalked up as 5/4 favourites for the first leg at Ghelamco Arena.

Gent vs West Ham Tips:

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Over 2.5 goals @11/10 with bet365

Jarrod Bowen to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

Julien de Sart to receive a yellow card @ 15/8 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Conference League clash could be action-packed

Given their phenomenal European record, punters may well decide to side for West Ham in the match result market but a better option could be to take over 2.5 goals at a shade of odds-against.

While the Hammers' Premier League status remains at risk, two victories in their last three matches have helped them pull three points clear of the drop and they have a game in hand on all of their relegation rivals.

The gloom is beginning to lift at the London Stadium but survival remains their key objective and while the fans would love another shot at a European title, Moyes must also keep one eye on the league.

With the pressure off in Europe, though, the Hammers were able to cut loose in both legs of their last-16 tie against AEK Larnaca, winning 2-0 in Cyprus before a 4-0 drubbing in east London.

West Ham's forward line is likely to cause plenty of problems for Gent as well but the Belgian club can also be expected to play on the front foot.

The Buffalos beat Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1 in Turkey on their last European outing, part of a run which has seen them score 19 goals in five matches, and while this is a step up in class, West Ham haven't been watertight at the back this season.

The visitors shipped four goals against Brighton in March and five at home to Newcastle recently and a clean sheet against Fulham last weekend has to be put in the context of Aleksandar Mitrovic's absence.

Gent vs West Ham Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals @11/10 with bet365

Bowen to continue fine European form

Jarrod Bowen has had a quiet Premier League campaign but the England winger has been in flying form in the Europa Conference League this season and he looks likely to strike at some stage in this contest.

Bowen has scored just four goals in 29 Premier League outings but he's also notched five times in seven European matches, including a brace in the 4-0 victory over Larnaca.

The 26-year-old remains one of West Ham's biggest threats, registering more shots than any of his teammates in three of their last five Premier League matches, and he looks a decent price to score at any time.

Gent vs West Ham Bet 2: Jarrod Bowen to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

Gent midfielder to fall foul of the referee

Gent have been one of the more disciplined teams in the Conference League this term but the Belgians are likely to come under increasing attacking pressure when faced with Premier League opposition.

The Hammers should test their hosts' defensive resolve and one player who could fall foul of the referee is defensive midfielder Julien de Sart.

De Sart has been carded four times in his last 11 appearances and he's likely to be drawn into a middle-of-the-park battle with Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice.

Gent vs West Ham Bet 3: Julien de Sart to be booked @ 15/8 with bet365