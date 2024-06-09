Best Football Betting Apps: Top Football Mobile Bookies Ranked - June 2024

Our sportsbook expert breaks down the best football betting apps in the UK as we analyse the best apps to use when betting on football in June 2024.

Best Football Betting Apps UK - June 2024

Betano Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 (odds 2.00+) within 3 days of sign up. No cash-out. Get a £10 Free Bet (odds 2.0+), which expires in 5 days. Cards and Apple Pay payments only. Full T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly Full T&Cs

Betfred £50 IN FREE BETS, WHEN YOU BET £10 New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. Register with SUMMER50 between 31/05/24 – 14/07/24. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Bet Credits New Customers Only Claim Offer Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.



Sky Bet £30 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE ANY BET New Customers Only Claim Offer NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY. 5P MINIMUM STAKE. ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. 3 X £10 BET TOKENS. FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS EXCLUDE VIRTUALS. FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE. FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY. 18+. GambleAware.org



BoyleSports Bet £10 Get £25 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. £35 in FREE Bets (FB) as £25 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. T&Cs Apply

Unibet Money Back as A Bonus up to £40 if your first bet loses + £10 Casino bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. GambleAware.org. New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply.

BetVictor Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly Full T&Cs

Paddy Power GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE A £5 BET New Customers Only Claim Offer New Customer offer YSKARZ. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £20 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.

talkSPORT BET GET UP TO £40 IN FOOTBALL FREE BETS New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet via mobile up to £40 (min. £20) on any football market at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. Get up to £40 in free bets on selected markets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly Full T&Cs

BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

SpreadEx Bet £10 Get £40 New Customers Only Claim Offer Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Total Goals football spread bet and a £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet, £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, and £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals. New customers only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org



10bet 100% up to £50 New Customers Only Claim Offer New bettors; Code 10BETSPORTS; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Parimatch Bet £10 Get £40 - 3 Days New Customers Only Claim Offer New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 on football (odds 2.00+) within 3 days. No cash-out. Get 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets and a £10 Slot Bonus for Big Bass Splash, 30x wagering, to withdraw max £250. Rewards expire in 10 days. Selected payment methods only. TC's Apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly Full T&Cs

Tote Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 50 Free Spins New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G30PLUS50FS on registration. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 Free Bet and 50 Free Spins on selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Valid up to 7 days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs

Coral Get A £20 Free Bet When You Bet £5 On Football New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply



Ladbrokes £20 In Free Bets Ker-ching When You Bet £5 On Football New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.



Luckster Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. UK&IE New customers only. Min. deposit £10. One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5)or higher. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee, “Lucky” Bet etc will not be eligible. T&Cs apply.



BetUK Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer T&Cs apply. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. 18+ GambleAware.org.

Betfair GET £40 IN FREE BET MULTIPLES When you place £10 bet on Sportsbook New Customers Only Claim Offer Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Betway £30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 100 Free Spins on Gold Blitz New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Free Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ GambleAware.org . Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.

Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer *New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of each-way bets only. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. each-way & multiple bets), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. GambleAware.org. 18+



LiveScore Bet Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer *New members. Sportsbook only. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. GambleAware.org. 18+



William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 (Mobile Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad



William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 (Desktop Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad Full T&Cs



Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.



CopyBet Bet £10 Get £50 New Customers Only Claim Offer Full T&Cs apply. New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. 5 Free bets include: 1 x £10 Free bet on horse racing, 1 x £10 Free bet on football, 2 x 10 Free bet in-play, 1 x £10 Free bet Acca. 7 day expiry. Max payout – £500. 18+. GambleAware.org

SBK Get £10 Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK customers only. Min £10 first deposit using Debit Card. Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 1.5 to get £30 in Free Bets. For new Ireland and Malta customers only. Place a bet of €10 at min odds of 1.5 to get €40 in Free Bets. Free bets are credited upon settlement of qualifying bets. Distribution of Free Bets may vary depending on territory. 18+. GambleAware.org. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

Rhinobet Bet £25 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers only. min. odds Evs. Customers must residents of the UK/IE. Sign Up using the promo code b25g10fb and make a minimum deposit of £25. Place a minimum £25 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £10 free bet upon bet settlement. To qualify you must bet a minimum £25 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Free bet credits will be subject to an expiry period of 7 days from date of issue. Rhino’s Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. Full T&Cs



Zetbet Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.



Bzeebet Bet £10 Get £10 Free bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. GambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply. Full T&Cs

Matchbook £20 Welcome Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer The user must enter Bonus Code ‘MB20’ during registration Minimum Odds of 1.8 for first bet to qualify. Losses will be refunded on first bet only, as a free bet - up to £20. Users cannot back and lay the same selection on the first bet. Qualifying bets open to Exchange, Matchbook Zero & Multiples Only open to users who deposit via debit card. New Customers Only. 18+. Be Gamble Aware. Full T&Cs

kwiff Bet £10 Get a £30 Surprise Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.



NetBet Bet £5 on a Bet Builder Get £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. MIN ODDS 3/1 (4.00), MIN 3 SELECTIONS. FREE BET VALID FOR 7 DAYS. CUSTOMERS WILL QUALIFY FOR THE FREE BET ONCE THEIR FIRST £5 QUALIFYING BET BUILDER ON SPORTS HAS BEEN PLACED AND THEN SETTLED ON THE ACCOUNT. T&C APPLY. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs



Planet Sport Bet Bet £20 Get £10 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code bet20get10. Place a minimum £20 cash bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and receive a £10 Free Bet 18+ GambleAware.org . Full T&Cs apply



Fafabet Exclusive: £70 Free Bet + £20 Casino Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers only. A "Qualifying Bet" is a first settled real money single or multiple bet of £10.00 or more placed at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. If you place a £10 bet you'll receive a £5 free bet + £5 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If you place a £100 or More bet you'll receive your £20 free bet +£10 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If your Sportsbook account losses at the end of the first day (the day ends at 23:59), you'll get back 50% of the losses as a Free Bet up to £70 + £20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs



The Pools Weekly Acca Offer - Get £10 to use on Accas when you place 2x £10 Accas Monday to Sunday New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, UK only. Place a minimum 2x £10 pre-match 4 leg acca cash bet where odds accumulate to 3.0 (2/1) or more and get a £10 bonus funds to use on multiples (3 or more selection, min odds per selection 1.5 (1/2)). Cashed Out, Asian Handicaps, Draw no Bet wagers or bets with void legs do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bet credited every Monday by 12pm. Maximum 1 free bet per customer per week available from this promotion. Full T&C's apply. GambleAware.org

LuckLand Bet £15 Get £10 New Customers Only Claim Offer NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. MAX ONE £10 FREE BETS. QUALIFYING BETS MUST BE PLACED AT ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. PAID AS BONUS TOKEN WITH MIN 4/5 ODDS REQ. SKRILL, NETELLER & PAYPAL NOT ELIGIBLE T&CS APPLY. 18+ Full T&Cs

DragonBet Bet £15 Get £5 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers UK/IE only. Place a minimum £15 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £5 free bet within 24 hours of bet settlement. To qualify you must make a minimum deposit of £15 and bet a minimum £15 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs Full T&Cs



AK Bets Winning Boost on Your First Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer Applies to new UK/IRE customers who sign up with promo code AKACCA100. Place your first bet as a multiple (minimum 3 selections) and AK Bets will boost the profit gained on that initial bet by 25% in the form of a Free Bet up to a value of £100. 18+ | GambleAware.org



Star Sports Get 50% Back as a Free Bet - Up to £25 Free Bet + 25 Free Spins New Customers Only Claim Offer *New UK/IE customers only. Sign up and place your first sports bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and if it loses, get a free bet equivalent to 50% of your first bet stake (min £10), to a maximum value of £25, plus 25 free spins on Gold Horsey Winner. Full T&Cs apply. 18+ | GambleAware.org Full T&Cs



bwin £20 Backup bet if your first bet loses New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ | New UK players only | Min deposit req. £10 | Certain deposit methods excluded | Place 1 sport bet (3+ selections) | Excl Horse Racing | Min stake £10 | Max stake £20 | Min Odds 2/1 (3.0) | Max FreeBet £20 for football only | FreeBet valid for 7 days | FreeBet stake not returned | T&Cs apply Full T&Cs



Midnite BET £10 GET £20 + 50 FREE SPINS New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK customers. Bet £10 on accas with 4+ legs, min odds 3/1 (4.0). Get 4x £5 Free Bets and 50 Free Spins, valid for 7 days on selected bets and games only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs



Top 5 Football Betting Apps Ranked - June 2024

Football betting has become more prevalent than ever now, with matches and competitions going on virtually every single day, thus the opportunities for bettors are endless.

Our expert is here to go over and analyse the top five betting apps to use when betting on football via your mobile or table in the UK, offering expert analysis on all their app has to offer.

Betano

Betano have only recently entered into the UK market, going live at the start of May 2024, however given their vast experience in the US beforehand, it shouldn't be surprising to hear their app is impressive in a number of key areas.

They boast a strong set of markets that cover matches from all across the globe, from the big five in Europe to South America, Asia and Oceania.

Accumulators and bet builders can be crafted for virtually every single game, with Betano specialiseing in South American football betting.

Fans of these leagues will be impressed with the range of markets and odds they provide, surpassing most other UK bookmakers in this realm.

The interface itself is quick and responsive, featuring little to no lagging or freezing. All accoiunt management can be done via the app, which itself boasts an impressive set of security features helping to keep all users safe as well.

All of this is mighty impressive for a brand new bookmakers, with most choosing to find their feet before expanding, but not Betano.

They have hit the ground running, and comfortably have one of the best football betting apps in the UK right now.

Pros Cons Strong range of markets Less than competitive odds Easy-to-use, user-friendly app Generous range of existing customer offers

Claim the Betano sign-up offer

Betfred

Betfred have long been one of the UK’s most established bookmakers, with Betfred's app being one of the longest-standing apps around.

As such it shouldn't be a surprise to hear they boast an app that excels across the board when it comes to betting on football.

All of the day's biggest football action is available via their homepage, allowing you to see the biggest games that you can bet on each and every day.

Bet builders are available to be crafted for virtually all the matches on offer, creating tonnes of opportunities for players.

The app itself is functional and aesthetic, with the red, blue and white colour scheme working well to define markets, menus and prices.

The odds updating is also worth noting, with this being one of fastest in the UK, with very little lag time or delay experienced that gives bettors access to the best price possible.

All this culminates in an extremely functional and usable betting app, particularly good for those looking for football options.

Pros Cons Aesthetic and functional app Limited football promotions Fast odds updating Comprehensive bet builders

Get your Betfred promo code

bet365

bet365 are a mainstay with players across the globe, boasting the second most downloaded betting app in the world behind DraftKings (non-UK bookmaker).

The range of games and competitions on offer with bet365 cannot be faulted, with matches from the top flights, all the way down to the semi-pro level in virtually every single country with a professional league on offer, with this including both Europe and South America.

They also provide what is possibly the best set of single-player betting markets, an incredibly popular option of late.

This allows players to bet on markets such as shots, shots-on-target- passes, tackles, fouls and offsides, surpass all others competitors when it comes to this.

Footballing geared promotions and bonuses are also all available via their betting app, including an acca bonus, early payout, and substitute insurance to name a few.

No issues can be taken with the app itself, being one of the highest ranked in the UK, with functionality and usability, creating one of the best mobile player experiences.

Pros Cons Single-player markets Occasional screen cluttering Range of football promotions

Get your bet365 bonus code

Sky Bet

Sky Bet's app combines both a massive provision of football offerings, alongside an app that has been completely redesigned to suit mobile players.

The markets on offer are very strong across the board, with both professional and semi-professional leagues on offer from England as well as a number of other countries.

The app itself has been designed to suit mobile players, instead of just being a slimmed-down version of the website.

As such it works fantastically, with no issues experienced in terms of design or loading times, with a level of navigability on offer that makes using their app easy and simple.

They also possess a wide range of live streaming options available via their app, and the inherent quality of these surpasses most others in the UK.

With so much going for them, it's no surprise that Sky Bet ranks among one of the best football betting apps.

Pros Cons App optimised for mobile Design could be slightly better Strong range of high-quality live streaming

Claim the Sky Bet new customer offer

BoyleSports

BoyleSports' app is another app that excels in a number of important areas, with the range of tournaments, leagues and competitions that users can bet on proving to be very strong, with a whole host of professional leagues available.

Bet builders can also be crafted for both single and multiple matches, with their range of offerings here being impressive and encompassing the popular single-player betting options such as shots, passes and fouls.

BoyleSports must be praised for their football promotions, all of which can be utilised on the app, with a range of bet builder boosts or insurance, allowing for improved odds or money-back opportunities.

Beyond this the app itself can suffer from occasionally halting or lagging, but this has more to do with internet connection than the actual interface itself, with clear menus and tabs, simplifying the navigation process for players.

All this combines into a great option for anyone looking for a football betting app, as at five on our list it still surpasses so many other bookmakers in the UK right now.

Pros Cons Clear and well laid out app Occasional slow loading times Bet builder promotions

Get the BoyleSports sign-up offer

What Should a Best Football Betting App Offer?

There are a number of factors that all the best football betting apps should offer if they want to be considered as one of the top options amongst UK bookmakers.

Our expert is here to offer up analysis on exactly what the best football betting apps around should offer, covering the likes of security and functionality to name a few.

Market Provision

This is one of the few features of a betting app that is entirely personal to the user, as some may want a massive range of competitions, leagues or tournaments, whilst others are looking for a small but deep set of offerings.

Most bookmakers will cover all of the professional leagues around the world and provide a tonne of single-match betting options, with these increasing in turn with the popularity of the league.

Single-player betting options are also good to look out for, not only allowing bettors to change up the dynamic of their bets, but also signals that the bookmaker is clued into the match, and therefore more likely to have a wider set of markets that are competitively priced.

The shifts from player to player preferences, with both Betano and bet365 excelling in this area when it comes to UK bookies.

App Functionality

The easy and simplicity of an app is a hugely important factor, with this being one of the main reasons why players opt to use betting apps over their desktop equivalent.

The best apps around will offer have all sections of their app locatable via menus and tabs that are easy to read and find.

They'll be accessible via either with their own button or an A-Z of sports slider, with the latter the more popular option amongst UK bookmakers.

It also means there is little to no lagging or halting when shifting between different parts of the app, with the best apps allowing you to access any area of their sportsbook in seconds thanks to this.

The likes of bet365 and Sky Bet are the best in this regard, with their respective apps being extremely easy to use no matter the reason you're using them.

Promotions

The top football betting apps will have a range of offers that both new and existing customers can take advantage of, with these all easily accessible via their own 'Promotions' tab.

The offers they have available via their app will always be the same as the ones offered via their desktop equivalent, whilst some will have app-only offers available.

Players can then utilise these to their advantage, the best being automatically applied for them due to the fact they're using their app.

The likes of BoyleSports and bet365 are some of the best UK bookies around when it comes to claiming football-related offers, with a whole host of these on offer with both of the aforementioned operators.

Cash Out

Comfortably one of the handiest features of betting apps is the ability to cash out bets. The best apps will users to cash out no matter where they are as long as they have a stable connection and the markets they've bet on aren't currently suspended.

This provides any and all users with a great degree of flexibility which is crucial when it comes to cashing out, as at any given moment the returns can shift towards or away from their favourite.

Speedy and timely access to your bets is also something that's the best betting apps around will offer, with no lagging or freezing experienced.

This is important as the cash out value on offer can change in seconds, whilst the betslip having a clear and consice layout allows players to know exactly how and where to cash out their bets.

The handy nature of betting apps suits them perfectly to cashing out, and makes it a core characteristic for players to check out.

Security

Players want to know their information, personal data and payment details are kept safe with their betting app, with the best apps around all making sure no stone is left unturned in this regard.

The top options when it comes to football betting apps will offer the likes of Face ID or a pin number to log-in to your account, providing users with an extra layer of security that isn't available via desktop.

All UK bookmaker are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, with the best informing users on the encryption software they use to protect customer information.

Security is at the forefront of everyone's mind when it comes to their money, and all betting apps we review are checked to make sure they are incredibly safe and secure.

How to download your best football betting app

Downloading a football betting app is straightforward, with it taking no more than a few minutes to complete the process.

In order to download your football betting app of choice, simply follow the steps below:

Head to the App/Google Play Store Type in your bookmaker of choice Hit the ‘Get/Install’ button Wait for the football betting app to download Once done the app will be located via your home screen

How to sign up with your best football betting app

Once the app has been downloaded, players will of course want to get involved with their football betting offerings.

Doing this is again an easy feat, with all betting apps having a seamless process that's easy for all users to understand.

In order to sign-up via an app, follow the steps below:

Open your football betting app Tap on the ‘Join/Sign Up’ button Enter personal info such as name, address, email and phone number Choose your username and password Set-up either Face ID or log-in pin Finish setting up your account

Best Football Betting Apps FAQs

What betting app has the best odds for football?

bet365 has the best footballing odds in the UK right now, particularly for any of the top four English Leagues.

Sky Bet and William Hill run a close second, but bet365 more often than not beats out everyone in the UK.

Which football betting app is the best in the UK?

bet365 is the best football betting in the UK, courtesy of the highest number of downloads with 4.1m in 2022.

Beyond that, Betano gives them a run for their money, and with them only having launched in the UK in May 2024, we can expect them to push on from here and improve their app even further going forward.

Which is the most trusted football betting app?

Sky Bet and bet365 rank among two of the most trustworthy in the UK, being rated well on the stores and having millions of customers.

However, every single betting app we recommend ion trustworthy, safe, secure and capable of protecting their users' personal information and data.