Get three Finland vs England predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 17:00 Nations League B clash (13/10/2024).

England will be looking to bounce back from Thursday's Nations League home defeat to Greece by claiming a third victory in this competition against Finland, who they beat 2-0 at Wembley last month.

Finland vs England Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 21/20 with Unibet

Draw-England half-time/full-time @ 29/10 with Unibet

Over 6.5 England corners @ 6/5 with Unbet

All odds are courtesy of Unibet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

England's defence remains a concern

England's 2-1 defeat to Greece on Thursday will be seen as a shock, but there is no escaping that the Wembley visitors deserved their success, and it could have been more damaging for Lee Carsley's team.

The interim manager may live to regret fielding a team without a recognised striker, but it was the defensive errors that were perhaps more noticeable, with the Greeks having two goals disallowed and also being denied by an excellent goal-line clearance from Levi Colwill after goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had played his way into trouble.

They should be positive after that disappointment, but Finland will be boosted by what happened in London in midweek and there is little encouragement to back England to keep a clean sheet.

Finland have lost their three Nations League games this season, but they have scored in seven of their last ten matches and there looks a strong chance that both teams will score in this one.

Finland vs England Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 21/20 with Unibet

Three Lions could come good in second half

There seems to be little chance that Carsley will repeat his experiment of playing without a recognised centre forward in Helsinki, and skipper Harry Kane could make a return if he recovers from the knock that kept him out of Thursday's game.

However, recent history suggests the Three Lions may have to be patient, as they had to be against the Finns at Wembley a month ago when the Bayern Munich striker scored twice after the break to help claim a 2-0 victory.

England have been ahead at the interval in just one of their last nine matches, and it could take them a while to break through in this one, so it is worth taking the 29/10 on offer that they are drawing at half-time before securing three points.

Finland vs England Tip 2: Draw-England half-time/full-time @ 29/10 with Unibet

Visitors should produce plenty of corners

There should not be a lack of forward endeavour from the visitors and with England tending to be strong in wide areas, it would not be a surprise if they forced plenty of corners.

That has been the case in their last two Nations League outings as they forced nine in Thursday's defeat and eight against Finland before that, so there looks a strong chance they can gain at least seven on their latest trip.

Finland vs England Tip 3: Over 6.5 England corners @ 6/5 with Unibet