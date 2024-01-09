Fafabet Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide January 2024

Our betting expert offers up his Fafabet review, as we analyse everything that their sportsbook has to offer in January 2024.

Introduction to Fafabet

Fafabet have managed to become one of the top betting sites in the UK in recent years, one that you might not have heard of given they only launched in 2021.

Our sportsbook expert offers analysis on all of the impressive features that Fafabet have to offer, from their sports markets to their fantastic range of promotions, many of which are geared towards football.

Fafabet Sign up Offer

The Fafabet sign up offer is truly one of the best around in terms of the bonuses it provides its users with, allowing them to claim a whopping £90, with this coming in the form of £70 in free bets and a £20 casino bonus.

In order to get involved, all you need to do is:

Go to the Fafabet site via the link above Start creating an account Enter your personal information Choose your Username and Password Make your initial deposit Start placing bets with their sportsbook At the end of the day on which you created your account, if your account accrues an overall loss, you'll be able to claim 50% of this these losses back as a free bet up to £70 Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within seven days Your £20 casino bonus will be given to you by 4PM the day after you first signed-up The casino bonus comes with a 35x wagering requirement and a winnings cap of £100

Fafabet Sports Markets

Considering they are one of the smaller betting sites in the UK, Fafabet offer users a fantastic range of betting markets that cover a wide range of sports.

Their football betting markets are of particular note, bringing users matches from all over the world, including Europe’s top five leagues, the EFL and continental cups, as well as some select leagues from South America and Asia.

Their same-game betting markets allow players to compile their very own bet builders that allows for an extra level of creativity.

Outside of this, they offer markets on all of the horse racing events taking place across both the UK and Ireland, as well as some select meets from across the globe.

There is also access to some of the increasingly popular US sports betting options such as basketball, American football and ice hockey.

On the whole, Fafabet bring their users a strong range of different markets, which is somewhat surprising given they’re a relatively small bookies.

Fafabet Existing Customer Promotions

Fafabet has a wide range of promotions that both new and existing users can explore, with most of which are available for you to claim every week.

Create a Bet Insurance

Players can earn their stake back as a free bet should one leg of their create-a-bet acca lets them down.

The acca must have 5+ legs, with each leg needing odds of 3/10 (1.30) or higher and needing to be from Europe’s top five leagues, the Championship, Champions League or Europa League.

Should a single leg let you down, then you can get your stake refunded up to £20.

Create-a-Bet Rewards

Fafabet gives players the chance to earn a £5 free bet once a week by placing a pre-match acca.

The acca must have 3+ legs and have combined odds of 4/1 (5.00) or higher, with players needing to wager £25 on this to be eligible for this offer.

Once settled players will be credited with their £5 free bet, which will expire after seven days.

Acca Free Bet Offer

Fafabet give users the opportunity to earn free bets by winning accumulator bets.

To be eligible for this, each acca must have 3+ legs, each selection needing odds of 3/10 (1.30) or higher.

In addition, the only markets that can be included in these accas are ‘Full Time Result’, ‘Both Teams To Score’ or ‘Result/Both Teams To Score’.

The free bet provided to users is then calculated based on the total winnings of the acca, with the % bonus depending on the number of legs included.

This ranges from 5% to 20% and are as such:

3 Fold 5%

4 Fold 10%

5 Fold 20%

6 Fold 25%

8 Fold 30%

9 Fold 35%

10 Fold 40%

11 Fold 45%

12+ Fold 50%

Therefore if you had a treble with odds of 5/1, and wagered £5, you would earn a £1.25 free bet.

This only applies to certain leagues, with the full list available via the Fafabet website.

In-Play Rewards

Users can earn up to £10 free bets with Fafabet when they bet in-play on any live sports market.

The amount of free bets corresponds to 5% of the amount staked on in-play betting markets each day.

For example, if you bet £50 on Fafabet’s in-play betting markets, you would be able to claim a £2.50 free bet at the end of the day.

Bore Draw Money Back

Players can earn their stake back as a free bet up to £20 should the game they’ve bet finish 0-0.

This only applies to single pre-match bets on ‘Correct Score’, ‘Half-Time/Full-Time’ or ‘Scorecast’ markets.

Fafabet Desktop and App Interface

Fafabet’s online betting site provides one of the best user experiences around, with seamless navigation and fluid menus making the act of traversing their menus and betting markets very easy.

All these are clearly defined and easy to read via their handy A-Z menu of sports on the left of the screen.

Alongside this, their odds are updated live and in real time to give users access to the best possible prices around.

The handy carousel at the top of their homepage also allows users to stay up to date with their latest promotions on offer without having to click anywhere.

Their app is available to both iOS and Android, with it being completely redesigned for use on mobile, allowing for much easier use when betting via your phone or tablet.

Fafabet In Play Betting and Live Streaming

Fafabet do offer in-play betting for most of the sports they offer markets for, with their markets for football and horse racing being particularly strong.

These come with impressively timely odds that are updated almost instantly, giving users access to the very latest odds.

Helpful live stats are also offered for select games, with these allowing players to stay up to date with each match, with users then able to use these to their benefit when betting in-play.

They unfortunately do not provide any live streaming options for players, yet this could change in the near future as their shelf life in the UK bookmaker industry grows with time.

Fafabet Security

Players can rest assured that all of their personal information will be protected with Fafabet, as they are licensed under the UK Gambling Commission, forcing them to comply with data protection rules, under the threat of UK law.

All personal data is encrypted by a third party ensuring the highest level of safety when it comes to Fafabet, ensuring anything entered by users cannot be accessed by any outside persons.

Fafabet Payment Methods

Fafabet offer a range of extremely reliable and safe payment methods for all users to take advantage of, with the options on offer being as follows:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £10 Immediate £10 2-5 Working Days Ewallets (PayPal, Neteller, Skrill) None £10 Immediate £10 24 Hours Hours Google Pay None £10 Immediate £10 2-5 Working Days Apple Pay None £10 Immediate £10 2-5 Working Days

Fafabet Customer Service

Operator Fafabet Phone Number N/A Email support@fafabet.co.uk Live Chat? N/A

Fafabet offers a reliable set of customer support options, with the contact methods on offer providing more than enough assistance for players.

Their FAQs section is available all hours of the day, providing help in the form of articles surrounding the most common questions players have, with all of these being available via their help section.

Outside of this any further issues players have can be remedied via their email service, which is available 24/7.

They unfortunately don’t offer a live chat service, something that Fafabet should look into offering in the near future as they look to enhance their reputation in the UK bookmaker industry.

Fafabet Review

Those looking for a new betting site to try out should definitely check out Fafabet due to the countless great features they allow users to take advantage of.

The range of markets they have to offer are very strong, with these covering both niche and popular markets.

Football and horse racing are well represented alongside the likes of the most popular US sports, with sports such as cricket and table tennis also well catered to.

Their odds are competitive to say the least, whilst a fantastic range of promotions, most of which are football related, are also on offer too.

This includes acca bonuses, insurances and free bets offered on top of their generous sign-up offer.

Their betting site and app are also exceptional, providing a great overall user experience, with their customer service options being strong overall.

Fafabet are an excellent option for anyone that hasn’t already signed-up, with their welcome offer being ready to claim right now.