England vs Brazil Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Lions can thrive against depleted Samba Stars

Our football betting expert offers his England vs Brazil predictions and betting tips for the international friendly at Wembley on Saturday.

England are aiming to extend their unbeaten sequence to 11 matches, while injury-hit Brazil are anxious to stop the rot after three successive defeats which threaten to undermine their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

England vs Brazil Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Samba Stars slide looks set to continue

Brazil have sustained three successive defeats for the first time since 2001 and their struggles are likely to continue when they take on in-form England at Wembley.

With the 2026 World Cup being expanded to 48 teams there is a much lesser risk of the big teams missing out.

However, Brazil have made heavy weather of their opening six qualifiers, claiming just seven points, and are currently positioned in the sixth and final automatic qualification slot.

With 12 matches left to play there is every chance that Brazil will still qualify in a comfortable fashion, but they head to Wembley short of confidence and weakened by the absence of several senior players.

Goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson as well as influential outfield quartet Gabriel, Marquinhos, Casemiro and Gabriel Martinelli are among a host of absentees which have severely restricted head coach Dorival Junior’s options.

Brazil's squad features11 uncapped players, including domestic-based goalkeepers Bento, Leo Jardim and Rafael, and the general lack of experience is a major concern ahead of such a tough fixture.

England have had fitness concerns over Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jordan Henderson and Cole Palmer but they appear to have plenty of strength in depth.

Gareth Southgate’s side are unbeaten in 10 matches since their quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup and they can kick off 2024 with a high-profile success.

Foden should flourish against injury-hit opposition

Phil Foden is having a hugely positive impact on Manchester City’s season and can show his worth to England by delivering an assist or a goal against Brazil.

The 23-year-old has contributed 11 goals and seven assists in the Premier League this term and rose to the big occasion in the recent Manchester derby by bagging a superb brace in a 3-1 success.

Foden’s influence on the England side has been growing and he could play a match-winning role this weekend.

Classy Brazilian attackers can contribute to a goal glut

Attack may be the best form of defence for Brazil, who have some quality players towards the top end of the pitch.

Talented La Liga trio Raphinha, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior are among the players jostling for positions in behind probable starting centre-forward Richarlison, who has been in excellent form for Tottenham.

England may struggle to keep a clean sheet but they can do plenty of damage at the other end in what promises to be a high-scoring encounter.

