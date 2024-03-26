England vs Belgium Predictions and Betting Tips: Fringe players efforts may go unrewarded

Our football betting expert offers his England vs Belgium predictions and betting tips ahead of this Tuesday’s international friendly.

After Saturday's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Brazil, England will look to respond at the first opportunity when they host Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

England vs Belgium Betting Tips

Draw-Draw - half-time/full-time @ 4/1 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 17/20 with bet365

Double - Ivan Toney/Jarrod Bowen Over 0.5 shots on target each @ 7/5 with bet365

The Three Lions fell to defeat after Endrick's late strike in London on a night when England lacked a creative spark with some key players missing.

England boss Gareth Southgate has further selection issues ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Belgium who are unbeaten in 12 games under Domenico Tedesco.

Motivation could be an issue at Wembley

England lost their first friendly at home since March 2016 on a disappointing night for the hosts against an inexperienced Brazil side.

Southgate's men spurned a couple of chances and looked vulnerable at the back, and their reliance on captain Harry Kane was all too apparent.

The Bayern Munich striker has now returned to Germany for treatment for his ankle injury, while Kyle Walker will also play no part in Tuesday's game against Belgium after suffering a hamstring injury in the early stages of the defeat to Brazil.

This month's friendlies come at an awkward stage of the season with players desperate to stay fit for their club duties, and there's a sense that many just want to avoid injury this week.

England lacked their usual cutting edge without Kane, as well as Bukayo Saka, and may struggle to break down a Belgium team who have kept three clean sheets in a row, albeit against weaker opposition.

Tedesco's side are unbeaten in 12 games and have momentum behind them with eight wins in their current streak, so we may see the two teams butt heads in a game in which a draw would not be a bad result for either.

England vs Belgium Tip 1: Draw-Draw - half-time/full-time @ 4/1 with bet365

History to repeat itself at Wembley

England had no issues qualifying for Euro 2024, nor did Belgium, but goals may be at a premium on Tuesday.

The Three Lions have not scored more than two goals since October and have gone somewhat through the motions in their last three matches under Southgate.

Without Kane, England's play looked disjointed on Saturday despite the best efforts of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Belgium failed to trouble the scoresheet in their 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, and they will be without Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who is usually at the creative heart of their play.

Games between England and Belgium have seen both teams score in only two of the last eight, while seven of the previous nine meetings have featured two goals or less.

With four of the last 10 goals scored by England having been netted by Kane, with added help from two own goals, the signs are pointing to a low-scoring affair with Belgium also struggling offensively against the Irish.

England vs Belgium Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 17/20 with bet365

Fringe players need to make their mark

Southgate named the strongest team available on Saturday, but he may opt to experiment on Tuesday night to keep things fresh for his squad as well as run the rule over potential inclusions for his Euro 2024 squad.

Waiting in the wings are Ivan Toney and Jarrod Bowen, who have work to do to prove they deserve a place on the plane to Germany.

Bowen was handed a 20-minute cameo against Brazil, while Toney may get a chance from the off after not stepping off the bench on Saturday.

Southgate will no doubt give both players more time to catch the eye, so it would not be a surprise to see them try their luck as they look to give their boss some food for thought.

England vs Belgium Tip 3: Double - Ivan Toney/Jarrod Bowen Over 0.5 shots on target each @ 7/5 with bet365