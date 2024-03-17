Chelsea vs Leicester Predictions and Betting Tips: Hosts to outgun Championship opponents

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Leicester predictions and betting tips for Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

This will be a repeat of the 2021 FA Cup Final, which Leicester won 1-0, but both clubs have suffered something of a fall from grace since then, with Chelsea currently languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League and the Foxes battling to return to the top-flight after last season's relegation.

Chelsea vs Leicester Betting Tips

FA Cup more of a priority for hosts

After losing last month's EFL Cup final to Liverpool and enduring an underwhelming league campaign, the FA Cup represents Chelsea's final hope of winning silverware this season and head coach Mauricio Pochettino is likely to field a strong side against Leicester.

The Blues have claimed four wins and a draw from their five meetings with the Foxes since the 2021 cup final and they have lost only one of the last 13 matches between the sides at Stamford Bridge.

Leicester's main focus between now and the end of the season is to secure promotion back to the Premier League, but a recent wobble, which has seen them win just once in five Championship games, has turned what at one stage appeared a near formality into a real battle.

Even when the Foxes had a big lead at the top of the standings, manager Enzo Maresca was still rotating his line-up heavily for the FA Cup and he is likely to do so again on Sunday.

An understrength City side should find the going tough at Stamford Bridge and a focused Chelsea can win this game by at least a two-goal margin.

Chelsea vs Leicester Tip 1: Chelsea -1 on handicap @ 11/10 with bet365

Sunday afternoon goalfest expected

In their three matches since losing the EFL Cup Final, Chelsea have recorded a pair of 3-2 victories over Leeds and Newcastle and drawn 2-2 with Brentford.

Attack certainly appears to be the best form of defence for Pochettino's team, with four or more goals having been scored in seven of their last nine matches.

Leicester are also free-scoring and average exactly two goals per game in the Championship this season, while the Foxes shared four goals with Hull in their latest match.

Chelsea won 3-1 when these sides last met in March 2023 and all the signs suggest that at least four goals will be scored again on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Leicester Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 5/4 with bet365

Jackson starting to prove doubters wrong

The jury has been out on Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson since he joined the club from Villarreal last summer, but the Senegal international appears to be finding his feet.

Jackson has scored three goals in his last three appearances to take his tally for the season to 12 in all competitions, two of which have come in his FA Cup outings against Aston Villa and Leeds.

Whether he is the long-term solution to Chelsea's needs in front of goal remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that Jackson is in form and he could help fire the Blues to an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Chelsea vs Leicester Tip 3: Nicolas Jackson to score at any time @ 6/5 with bet365