Celtic vs Rangers Predictions and Betting Tips: Bhoys to put one hand on title

Our football betting expert offers his Celtic vs Rangers predictions and betting tips ahead of Saturday’s old firm early kick-off in the Premiership.

Celtic are three points clear of second-placed Rangers and another derby day victory will put them in the driving seat to seat a 54th Scottish top-flight title.

Celtic vs Rangers Betting Tips

Celtic to win @ 10/11 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Kyogo Furuhashi anytime goalscorer @ 6/5 with bet365

Bhoys can bring curtain down Gers’ title hopes

With just three games remaining in the Scottish Premiership season, Celtic are in pole position to retain their top-flight crown and they can all but end Rangers’ chances by claiming victory at Parkhead.

The Bhoys have lost just twice at home all season in all competitions and have not been defeated in front of their fans in the Old Firm since 2021 - a run stretching six games.

Gers have not had happy times away from Ibrox in recent weeks, winning just one of their last three on the road and more disappointment on the road could be in store on Saturday.

Celtic vs Rangers Tip 1: Celtic to win @ 10/11 with bet365

Goals galore expected at Celtic Park

Entertainment is usually guaranteed when these two rivals clash and, after their last meeting ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Ibrox, another goal-fest could be on the cards.

Celtic have been in fabulous goalscoring form at home as of late, averaging four goals a game across their last five at Celtic Park. However, only two of these fixtures saw the Bhoys keep clean sheets.

That will likely open the door for Philippe Clement’s side, who themselves have impressed in front of goal in recent times.

The Gers have scored averaged exactly two goals in five of their last six on the road in all competitions, while they have also netted in three of their last four visits to Celtic Park.

Celtic vs Rangers Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Kyogo can haunt Rangers once again

Home advantage will likely be the key for taking all three points for Celtic on Saturday and the form of their frontline will strike fear into the hearts of the Rangers defence.

Adam Idah, James Forrest and Matt O’Riley have all found the net regularly in recent weeks, while Kyogo Furuhashi netted a brace in their last fixture, a 3-0 home win over Hearts.

The Japan international has 13 goals to his name in the league this season and has netted in two of the three Old Firm meetings played in 2023-24, so looks a good price to terrorise the Gers’ defence once more and is 6/5 to find the net at any time.

Celtic vs Rangers Tip 3: Kyogo Furuhashi anytime goalscorer @ 6/5 with bet365