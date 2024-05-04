Burnley vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Clarets Clawing Back in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Burnley vs Newcastle betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Saturday.

It is set to be a key game for both ends of the table at Turf Moor this weekend as relegation-threatened Burnley take on a Newcastle side targeting the top six.

Burnley vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Burnley or draw double chance @ 31/40 with Betano

1-1 correct score @ 7/1 with Betano

Alexander Isak to score at anytime @ 5/6 with Betano

All odds are courtesy of Betano, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Clarets looked consigned to relegation not long ago but a haul of six points from their last five matches has reignited their survival push.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are fresh from a 5-1 mauling of Sheffield United - who were relegated as a result - but they have been less impressive on their travels this season.

Burnley can hold their own against Magpies

A quarter of Burnley's Premier League points haul this season has been collected in their last five matches with Vincent Kompany's men having beaten Sheffield United, drawn with Manchester United, Wolves and Brighton and lost to Everton in that run.

Defensively, the Clarets have tightened up, conceding only one goal per game in each of their last five contests - a marked improvement on their seasonal average of two goals conceded per match.

They are still staring down the barrel at relegation from the Premier League but there should be renewed optimism around Turf Moor, especially given that they finish the season at home to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

Before that, they must visit Tottenham and host Newcastle and the clash with the Magpies looks more straightforward.

Only 14 of Newcastle's 53 points in the Premier League have been accumulated on the road this season and they are a pretty inconsistent side with their matches featuring 16 wins and 13 defeats.

Burnley have looked resilient of late and can avoid defeat against Eddie Howe's visitors.

Score draw could be on the cards at Turf Moor

In terms of a correct score bet, punters should consider selecting 1-1.

It is a scoreline which has clicked in three of Burnley's last five matches against Wolves, Brighton and Manchester United and two of those contests were at Turf Moor.

Burnley's strengthening at the back in recent weeks has led to games with fewer goals and the reverse fixture between these sides in September featured just two goals as Newcastle prevailed 2-0 on their own patch.

Isak aims to continue scoring run

Newcastle's opportunities may be limited going forwards in this game but Alexander Isak is still a worthwhile bet to get on the scoresheet.

The Swedish talent has scored 19 times in 26 league fixtures this term, meaning he is averaging 0.88 goals per 90 minutes in the Premier League.

He has scored braces against both Tottenham and Sheffield United recently and is a decent pick to find the net.

