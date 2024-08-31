Burnley vs Blackburn Predictions and Betting Tips: East Lancs Derby is Back

Our football betting expert offers his Burnley vs Blackburn predictions and betting tips, ahead of their 12:30 Championship clash this Saturday.

The East Lancashire Derby, also known as the El Lanclasico, is set for this Saturday as the bitter rivals of Burnley and Blackburn are reunited in the Championship once more.

Few would have picked Blackburn, relegation contenders last term to be undefeated at this point, yet a trip to Turf Moor will hardly be easy. Aside from the rivalry, the Clarets are undefeated in this contest dating back to before 2012, as Rovers have something to prove.

Burnley vs Blackburn Betting Tips

Burnley to Win @4/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Total Match Shots - Under 23.5 @5/6 with bet365

Over 2 Burnley Cards @6/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Clarets Claiming Crucial Victory

Scott Parker has done well enough in his first few outings as the new Burnley manager, yet this will be his first true test, at least in the eyes of the fans, as they will not want to give up their dominance in this derby.

A sentiment he will no doubt feel in full force when he enters Turf Moor this Saturday, as the thousands of Burnley faithful will remind him.

Nevertheless, they have had their way with Rovers of late, now having won five straight, even if these clashes are broken up over long stretches, in which Burnley went up.

Whilst one cannot count out Blackburn’s undefeated status, one merely has to look at their opposition to get a true measure of the side. Having only beaten two of the League One promotees, Oxford United and Derby, drawing their only true test against Norwich.

The Clarets meanwhile have dispatched the relegated Luton, Cardiff and only lost to a decent Sunderland side chasing playoffs.

Burnley have beaten the better calibre sides, and have the head-to-head form to back this up, not even to mention the home crowd firmly at their back, as the first El Lanclasico looks set to swing the Clarets way.

Burnley vs Blackburn Tip 1: Burnley to Win @4/5 with bet365

Quiet in front of Goal

Despite these two being well in the goals and enjoying big victories, they haven’t been taking masses of shots.

In all their contests to this point, Burnley have taken no more than 10 shots, averaging around 7.67 per match.

Whilst Blackburn only see this increase to 10 across all contests, but when playing the road manage a mere 6 on par.

This is something that looks unlikely to change either, as Blackburn encounters their toughest opponent yet.

Derby matches rarely bring out the best football, often devolving into more of a battle than anything else, something that also lends itself well to the shots under.

Burnley vs Blackburn Tip 2: Total Match Shots - Under 23.5 @5/6 with bet365

Clarets Cracking Down

Despite being seen as one of the better sides in the Championship, Burnley are not playing the elevated football one may have expected, getting fully involved in the less-than-beautiful aspects of Championship football.

So much so they have earned at least two bookings in every single game they have featured in so far, and in such a heated derby this could easily rise.

Scott Parker had prepared his men for life in the Championship well, and they are already buying into the style of football, something that will shine through in this one.

Burnley vs Blackburn Tip 3: Over 2 Burnley Cards @6/5 with bet365