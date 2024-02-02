Bristol City vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Bristol City vs Leeds predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their Championship clash at Ashton Gate.

Mid-table Bristol City are striving to win for the first time in six Championship games, while fourth-placed Leeds will be pushing for the victory they need to break into the automatic promotion places.

Bristol City vs Leeds Betting Tips

Double Chance - Bristol City or Draw @ 11/10 with bet365

Bristol City to score the first goal @ 2/1 with bet365

Cameron Pring to be carded @ 5/2 with bet365

Promotion-chasing visitors to be rocked by the Robins

Leeds’ promotion push has been undermined by inconsistent away results and there could be further dropped points at Ashton Gate, with hosts Bristol City looking capable of taking at least a share of the spoils.

The Yorkshire giants are almost invincible at Elland Road where they have won 11 of their last 12 Championship fixtures.

But they have been fallible on their travels, picking up 20 points from a possible 42.

Daniel Farke’s side have tasted defeat on three of their last four Championship road trips and they will be tested by the Robins, who are not quite out of the play-off reckoning.

City are only six points outside of the top six and have impressed in the FA Cup, winning 1-0 at home to West Ham and drawing 0-0 with Nottingham Forest.

The West Country side seem to be relishing the bigger occasions and they can take a point or three this weekend.

Manning’s men can strike the first blow

Bristol City have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine home games and they look overpriced 2/1 shots to break the deadlock against Leeds.

A front-foot approach is generally demanded by City head coach Liam Manning, who likes his teams to press high and put opponents under immediate pressure.

Manning’s charges will be eager to unsettle their illustrious visitors and they could gain an early advantage on the scoresheet.

Leeds have been guilty of making far too many slow starts and have shipped the first goal in 13 of 29 league matches this season.

Pring could be penalised

Feisty defender Cameron Pring tops the Bristol City card count with seven cautions and he looks an obvious candidate to enter referee Stephen Martin’s notebook on Friday.

The 26-year-old wing-back has been yellow-carded in four of his last six games and is sure to be stretched to his limits by one of the top offensive teams in the division.

