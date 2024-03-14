Brighton v Roma Predictions and Betting Tips: Seagulls win won’t be enough

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Roma predictions and betting tips for Thursday's Europa League last-16 second-leg clash at the AMEX

The Seagulls have a mountain to climb if they are to reach the Europa League quarter-final as they find themselves 4-0 down going into Thursday’s reunion with the Giallorossi.

Brighton v Roma Betting Tips

Brighton to win to nil @ 12/5 with bet365

Evan Ferguson to score anytime @ 6/4 with bet365

Leandro Paredes to be booked @ 13/8 with bet365

Seagulls can win on the night

Brighton’s trip to the Stadio Olimpico was a case of the wrong game at the wrong time for Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls.

Having lost back-to-back games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham heading into their clash with Roma, it was always going to be a stiff task to get a positive result in the Eternal City.

Goals from Paolo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku, Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante saw Roma cruise to a 4-0 win and add to Brighton’s recent woes.

However, the south-coast outfit finally stopped the rot at the weekend with a scrappy 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

That result extended Brighton’s unbeaten home record that now stands at 13 consecutive games in all competitions.

In contrast, Roma have struggled in the Europa League on their travels, winning just one of their last nine games on the road.

Therefore Brighton, who had kept three consecutive clean sheets in the Europa League before their trip to the Stadio Olimpico, are good value to win to nil against the Giallorossi this week.

Brighton v Roma Tip 1: Brighton to win to nil @ 12/5 with bet365

Ferguson can fill Pedro void

With the club’s top goalscorer in the Premier League this season, Joao Pedro, out on the sidelines, Evan Ferguson can be the man to step up on Thursday night.

Only Pedro has scored more league goals for the Seagulls this season than Ireland international Ferguson.

With Danny Welbeck struggling to make an impact in the first leg, Ferguson could be given the nod to start up top in Pedro’s absence.

Ferguson has the pace and physical presence to cause real problems for a Roma defence who have struggled on the road.

Brighton v Roma Tip 2: Evan Ferguson to score anytime @ 6/4 with bet365

Paredes may be in hot water on the south coast

Looking at the card markets, there is a standout candidate for a booking on Thursday night.

Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes has picked up 12 yellow cards already in 26 Serie A appearances this season.

The 29-year-old has also amassed two further yellow cards in the Europa League this term.

A combative player who is clearly not afraid to get stuck into a challenge, Paredes is good value to pick up yet another card on Thursday night at the Amex.

Brighton v Roma Tip 3: Leandro Paredes to be booked @ 13/8 with bet365