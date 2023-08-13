Our football betting expert offers up his Brentford vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips ahead of their opening Premier League clash this Sunday

There was little to separate Brentford and Tottenham in last season’s Premier League standings and that could be the case again when they lock horns in their opening game of the season at the Gtech Stadium on Sunday.

Brentford vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

James Maddison to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365

Bryan Mbeumo over 2.5 shots on goal @ 13/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Little to choose between London rivals

Tottenham and Brentford finished eighth and ninth in last season’s Premier League and there may be little between the London sides when they meet in their first game of the new campaign.

Brentford should be confident having suffered just two defeats on their own patch last season. Those losses came against Arsenal and Newcastle, but a division-high seven of their home matches were draws, including a 2-2 scoreline against Tottenham on Boxing Day.

The Bees finished last season by winning five of their final six games - the only exception was a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool - but it will be interesting to see if they can cope with the long-term suspension of their chief goal threat Ivan Toney.

Tottenham could have rebuilding to do themselves if, as expected, Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich, but the keenness to impress new boss Ange Postecoglou could help them earn a point, as they have done on their last two trips to Brentford.

Brentford vs Tottenham Tip 1: Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Maddison could be eager to impress

The signing of James Maddison over the summer was one piece of good news for Tottenham fans, who will be looking forward to the midfielder being a threat with free-kicks on the edge of the box and linking up with the strikers, which was something Spurs struggled with last season.

However, it’s worth noting that in 30 games for relegated Leicester last season, Maddison picked up ten yellow cards, more than any other Foxes player.

Admittedly, he would have spent less time with the ball than he can anticipate for Spurs, but he will be keen to make a big impression on his debut.

That could mean Maddison is over-enthusiastic and it’s worth chancing that he receives a yellow card at 11/4, especially with games expected to take longer to complete due to the new stoppage-time guidance.

Brentford vs Tottenham Tip 2: James Maddison to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365

Mbeumo can be the main man

Toney’s suspension means that someone has to step up to the plate for Brentford and it could be Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo, who scored twice in the Bees’ 3-1 win at Tottenham in May.

Toney, who netted 20 goals last season, missed that match and the preceding win over West Ham and Mbeumo rose to the occasion, having six efforts on goal in both matches.

On Sunday expect Mbeumo to have three or more shots, which is attractively priced at 13/8 with bet365.

Brentford vs Tottenham Tip 3: Bryan Mbuemo to have over 2.5 shots @ 13/8 with bet365