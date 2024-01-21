Bournemouth vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Bournemouth vs Liverpool betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Sunday.

Liverpool can open a six-point gap at the top of the Premier League with a win at Bournemouth on Sunday, but the Cherries, including former Reds striker Dominic Solanke, are in fine form and may have other ideas.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win & both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Dominic Solanke to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

Darwin Nunez to have over 1.5 shots on target @ 6/4 with bet365

Cherries can make their presence felt

No one gained a strong grip on the Premier League before Christmas, but Liverpool have the chance to do just that as a win at Bournemouth on Sunday would leave them six points clear at the summit.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have lost just once in the league all season - a 2-1 reverse at Tottenham when they finished the game with nine men and were sunk by a late own goal - but Bournemouth have shown strong form themselves and can put up a fight at the Vitality Stadium.

The Reds head to the south coast having won their last three top-flight away games, but the only clean sheets they have kept on their travels this season came at the bottom two sides, Burnley and Sheffield United.

The Cherries dropped just two points in seven matches before their 3-1 loss at Spurs on New Year’s Eve and they are capable of finding the net against the league leaders.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win & both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Solanke may have a point to prove

Bournemouth fans will be delighted to see their team in mid-table after their flirtation with relegation last season and one of the reasons for their recent success has been the form of ex-Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke.

The 26-year-old is finally being regarded as a force in the Premier League and has scored eight goals in his last seven matches, including a hat-trick in the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest, as well as netting against both Newcastle and Aston Villa.

He is set to spearhead the Cherries’ challenge again and that extra motivation against his former club should encourage a player who is right at the top of his game, so there looks a decent chance he will find the net.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Tip 2: Dominic Solanke to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

Nunez ready to step up to the plate

Liverpool’s star striker Mo Salah is at the Africa Cup of Nations and Darwin Nunuez could be just the player to seize the opportunity to be a leading light for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Egyptian’s absence.

The Uruguayan has had almost as many goal attempts and shots on target as Salah despite the fact he has had about two-thirds of the playing time this season and he should arguably have more than five league goals to his name.

But he has been a threat for the Reds lately and his performance against Newcastle in their last league game, when he had five shots on target, bodes well for the impact he can have in the absence of Liverpool’s chief attacking threat, so take him to have more than one goal-bound effort in this clash.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Tip 3: Darwin Nunez to have over 1.5 shots on target @ 6/4 with bet365