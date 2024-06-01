Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Cagey affair on the cards

Our football betting expert offers his Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League final on Saturday.

Real Madrid are in their record 18th Champions League final, where they take on Borussia Dortmund, who have overcome the odds to reach the final for just the third time in the club's history.

Los Blancos have lifted the trophy in 14 of their previous 17 finals and are clear favourites but the battling BVB cannot be written off when the two meet in London on Saturday night.

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with Betano

Joselu to score anytime @ 7/5 with Betano

Julian Ryerson to be shown a card @ 17/5 with Betano

All odds are courtesy of Betano, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the Betano sign up offer

Already got a Betano account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Low-scoring affair fancied

Despite the attacking stars on show in this game, Champions League finals have historically been low-scoring matches.

The last five and 11 of the last 16 have gone under 2.5 goals, and Dortmund have been rock solid at the back throughout this year's competition, with nine of their 12 games producing fewer than three goals.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have conceded just 35 goals in their last 43 games in La Liga and the Champions League, so they should be able to keep the German side at arm's length for much of the contest.

As in previous years, this game is likely to come down to a single moment of magic or a mistake.

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with Betano

Unlikely hero possible for Real

With Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., and Jude Bellingham at their disposal, it's easy to forget that former Newcastle man Joselu is their most conventional striker.

The Spanish international scoured the two crucial late goals to see his side overcome Bayern Munich, and he could have another say in this game.

While he may not start, Joselu should feature from the bench, particularly if Carlo Ancelotti's side are chasing a late goal in a cagey game.

The 34-year-old has five goals in ten European games this season and is worth siding with to find the net or lay on an assist.

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Tip 2: Joselu to score anytime @ 7/5 with Betano

Ryerson may attract the referee's attention

Marking Vinicius Jr. is an unenviable task, and it seems likely that right-back Ryerson will have to do that in part for Borussia Dortmund in this one.

The Norwegian has five cautions already this season, two of which have come in this competition, and he looks the value pick to be shown another given his likely opponent.

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Tip 3: Julian Ryerson to be shown a card @ 17/5 with Betano