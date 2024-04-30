Bet Builder Tips: Expert Pointers on How to Choose your Bet Builder Bets

Read all about the best bet builder tips with our expert’s guide to all the things you should consider when creating your bet builders.

In the dynamic world of sports betting, the bet builder has emerged as an essential tool.

It's a feature on many online betting platforms that allows a punter to create a personalised bet on a single game.

This is done by combining different types of bets into one, such as the number of goals, corner kicks and bookings in a football match.

The value of these bet builder tips lies in their potential to increase the odds and offer more significant returns.

The key to football betting can be understanding how to leverage these tips, and the following sections will guide you through this process.

Basics of a Bet Builder

So, how does this magic tool work? Essentially, bet builder tips allow punters to craft a customised bet on a single sporting event by combining different types of bets.

This feature is usually available on nearly all online betting platforms and covers a wide variety of sports, but is mainly used for football betting in the UK.

Here, a punter can combine bets on the number of goals, corner kicks, and bookings within one match.

They could predict that Manchester City will win, there will be over ten corner kicks, and Liverpool will receive over 2 yellow cards.

As these predictions are all part of one bet, the odds are calculated cumulatively, leading to potentially higher payouts, but of course each leg must come in for it to count as a win.

The power of bet builder tips lies in their flexibility and the creativity they allow, in turn bringing with it better prices and odds.

They enable punters to utilise their football knowledge in new and innovative ways, providing a unique, engaging betting experience with the added thrill of potentially higher returns.

In essence, bet builder tips amplify the fun and excitement of sports betting, while also opening up new avenues for profit.

How to create a Bet Builder

To understand the ropes of the bet builder, a step-by-step guide can be quite beneficial. Here's a straightforward breakdown of how the process works:

Select the Bet Builder feature: When punters log into their preferred betting platform, they look for the bet builder option usually located within the betting market of a specific game. Choose the game: They then select the particular sports match they wish to place a bet on. This may be a football match, a basketball game, or any sport that the platform supports. Start building the bet: This is where the real fun begins. Punters start adding selections to their bet. For example, in a football match, they may choose options like 'Team A to win,' 'Player X to score,' or 'Over 10 corners.' Review the bet: As each selection is added, the combined odds are automatically calculated and displayed. They can review their choices, adjust if necessary, and see the potential payout. Place the bet: Once satisfied with their selections and the potential return, punters confirm and place the bet. Wait and watch: The final step is arguably the most exciting. Punters get to watch the game, cheering for their predictions to materialise.

This simple guide should help anyone understand how a bet builder works. The feature adds an extra layer of excitement to sports betting, making every game a unique and personalised experience.

Strategies for creating bet Builders

So to help players out using bet builders here are a few strategies tailored to maximise their potential:

In-depth Analysis: Start by studying the teams and their performance history. Understand their strengths, weaknesses, and key players. This data will inform your bets, increasing the chances of a successful outcome. Player Performance Bets: This strategy involves placing bets on individual player's performance. For instance, a bet can be built predicting if a player will score, the number of assists, or even the number of fouls they will commit in a match. Match Outcome and Over/Under Goals: Here, a bettor could predict the match result combined with an over/under goals bet. For example, predicting Team A will win and the match will have more than 2.5 goals. Combining Different Markets: Bet builders shine in their ability to combine different betting markets. A bettor can mix match outcome, player performance, and number of corners to create a highly personalised bet. Utilising the Draw No Bet Market: This strategy involves betting on a team to win, but if the match ends in a draw, the bettor gets their stake back. It's a safer option when betting on closely matched teams. Using the Double Chance Market: This strategy allows a bettor to cover two out of three possible outcomes in a football match, increasing their chances of winning. Half-Time/Full-Time Bets: A bettor could predict the outcome of both halves separately. For instance, predicting Team A will lead at half-time but the match will end in a draw.

Remember, the key to successful betting is not just about guessing the outcome but understanding the game and making informed decisions.

These strategies offer a wide range of options for bettors to experiment with and find a style that suits their betting preferences.

Concluding Thoughts: Win with Bet Builder Strategies

Mastering bet builders is a pivotal step towards improving betting outcomes. This tool's customisable nature creates a unique betting experience, allowing bettors to combine various selections within a single match.

This approach not only raises the potential for higher odds and potentially significant payouts but also adds a thrilling layer to the betting journey.

However, it's crucial to remember that with greater rewards comes higher risk; all selections need to be correct for a win.

Therefore, bet builders demand a good understanding of the sport and careful prediction, pushing bettors to expand their knowledge for better betting outcomes.

In essence, bet builders serve as a tool for strategic betting, bringing an enhanced level of engagement and control to the betting experience. By mastering these strategies, bettors can significantly improve their chances of winning, making the betting journey not just more enjoyable but also more profitable.

Best Betting Sites for bet builders:

bet365

bet365 offers what is possibly the most comprehensive set of bet builder markets in the UK and this is why they sit atop our list.

These range from the tried and tested results, over/under and both teams to score that keeps the old-school bettor engaged.

But they also bring with this a fantastic set of opportunities to bet on the intricacies of the games, like corners and cards, or players' shots, passes, tackles and even offsides.

This opens up so many different avenues for players to explore, and can, in turn, raise the potential of their players' bet builders, as they no longer have to be penned in by a lack of choices.

It is in this range that the true value of bet365’s bet builders lies and why we think they are one of the best around for this.

Unibet

Unibet’s bet-building markets rank so highly in our estimation thanks to their impressive prices attached to these, such that they often provide some of the best odds around.

This is present across much of their football and horse racing betting markets and gives players the opportunity to put together a bet of their own making with some potentially higher payouts than with other bookmakers.

The range of markets isn’t too shabby either covering all of the regular ones, as well as including the player shots on target option that has risen in popularity of late.

On the whole, it is Unibet's prices and the high overall odds users can get on the bet builders that truly make them stand out from the rest.

Betfred

Betfred, in a similar fashion to that of Unibet, stands out among all other bookmakers due to their impressively competitive prices.

Such that it makes up for their markets being slightly limited. Whilst they are a touch smaller than the others on this list, in the regular betting landscape they still stand above the rest, but due to the exceptional nature of all on this list, come in under the gun.

These odds movements are constantly updated but often keep pace with the likes of bet365 and Unibet, number one and two on our list.

For anyone looking for an alternative with some great odds Betfred is the place to go.

Boylesports

Boylesports have earned their place on our list because of the promotions, three of which are specifically geared towards helping players get the most out of their bet builders.

This includes a bet builder boost, which funnily enough boosts the overall odds of the bet builder. There is also insurance which allows players to get their stake back as a free bet should one leg let them down.

However, Boylesport's stand-out option is that of their ‘golden ticket’ offer. Whereby players can add a special selection to their bet builder, something like a ‘0-0’, ‘penalty to be scored’ or ‘red card to occur’.

Should this and the whole bet builder come in then players could potentially double their winnings. Or, receive their stake back as a free bet, should any and all of the legs fail bar the special one.

This is not only a truly unique promotion but also one that proved immense value to the players and why we think Boylesports are one of the best around for bet builders.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet earns their place on this list due to the wide range of bet-building markets for users to explore, allowing them to combine a whole range of different options into one bet.

This includes all of the extremely popular player markets, like that of shots and shots on target, extending to fouls and much more.

But they also bring things like combined fouls, the method by which one scores be this header or outside the box, this being something that few others offer and could open up a new set of options for players to explore.

These new-look markets bring Sky Bet firmly into the conversation for one the best bet builder betting sites.

Bet Builder Tips FAQs

How do you win a bet builder?

In order to win and bet builder and take home the winnings, all individual legs of it must come in.

For instance, if you have Man Utd to win, Marcus Rashofrd to Score and there are over 2 goals. The game must finish 2-1 or more, for United with Rashford having scored one of the two goals for the bet to land.

Every single part of the bet builders need to come in for the bet to count as a win.

Are bet builders worth it?

It depends. Based on what a player is looking for when they are betting. If one wants loads of excitement heaped onto one clash, and some decent odds to go along with this, then a bet builder is worth it.

However, should one wish to spread their betting around, and possibly take some less risky odds then a bet builder may not be the way for them.

The potentially high payouts and the ability to watch one single game for the bet make them extremely popular and handy for players.

What happens to my bet builder if a player doesn't start?

Should a bettor back a player to do something in a game, and then they do not start, most bookmakers will void the leg of the bet.

The odds of that leg will then be removed from the total and the bet will proceed without this included.

If the whole bet builder is centred around one player, and they do not start, then bookmakers will either return the stake as a free bet or cash, but this depends.

Can you cash out a bet builder?

Yes, most bookmakers provide the opportunity to cash out their bet builders, however, this depends on the legs included.

Should all of the markets be able to be cashed out then players can keep a close eye on it hoping for a decent profit.

However, if even one leg is a non-cash out market then the whole bet will be unable to be cashed out, but this can be checked with all betting sites so players know what they are getting into beforehand.