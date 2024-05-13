Aston Villa vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds to add to Villa's recent struggles

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash at Villa Park.

Liverpool will be hoping to send their departing manager, Jurgen Klopp, off in style this Monday, but Aston Villa still have Champions League dreams to consider, and this won’t be an easy clash for either side.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 31/20 with Betano

Mohamed Salah to score first @ 4/1 with Betano

Harvey Elliott 3+ shots @ 9/5 with Betano

Reds to pounce on stumbling hosts

Aston Villa have enjoyed a fantastic season under Unai Emery and they may already be guaranteed a top-four finish and Champions League football for next season by the time they kick off on Monday, depending on how fifth-placed Tottenham get on against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

However, the Villans are seemingly stumbling over the line as the campaign draws to a close. They have taken just a point from their last two Premier League fixtures and missed out on a place in the Europa Conference League final after suffering home and away defeats to Olympiakos.

Villa may well still be recovering from Thursday's 2-0 defeat in Greece when they line up against a Liverpool side who look to have bounced back from their own recent slump after putting four past Tottenham last weekend.

This will be Jurgen Klopp's penultimate match in the Reds dugout and he has a good record against Villa, having won eight and losing only one of his 10 league matches against them. That solitary loss was a memorable 7-2 defeat at an empty Villa Park in October 2020.

There should be goals in Monday's clash as well, with Villa having scored in seven of their last eight top-flight games and Liverpool having failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last nine league fixtures, but preference is for the Reds to pick up all three points.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 31/20 with Betano

Salah to get Liverpool up and running

The general consensus is that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been out of form over recent months, but the Egyptian appeared to be back at his best after grabbing a goal and registering an assist against Tottenham last time out.

That strike took Salah's tally for the season to 25 goals in all competitions and he can add to that against Villa, who he has enjoyed facing down the years.

Salah has seven goals in 10 career appearances against the West Midlands giants, including scoring the opener against them in last season's corresponding fixture that ended in a 3-1 victory for Liverpool.

The 31-year-old's last two strikes - against Spurs and Atalanta - have also been opening goals and it would be no surprise to see Salah, who is fifth on the list of Liverpool's all-time top scorers, break the deadlock at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Tip 2: Mohamed Salah to score first @ 4/1 with Betano

Elliott's numbers improving

Harvey Elliott has never been prolific in terms of goal contributions during his time with Liverpool, providing just four goals and six assists in 72 Premier League appearances for the Reds, but his output has been improving.

The 21-year-old picked up a goal and an assist against Tottenham last weekend and he also registered four shots during that 4-2 success at Anfield.

That was the third time in four league games that Elliott has managed over three shots at goal and he can replicate that feat against Villa, especially as he is playing for a Liverpool side who have had more shots than any other team in the top flight this season.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Tip 3: Harvey Elliott 3+ shots @ 9/5 with Betano