Aston Villa v Lille Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/5 goalscorer fancied in Villa Park clash

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa v Lille predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final.

Aston Villa are the favourites to win this year’s Europa Conference League title, but face a tough challenge when they take on Lille in the quarter-finals.

The French side are fourth in Ligue 1 and are unbeaten in ten European games this season.

Aston Villa v Lille Betting Tips

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Leon Bailey to score at any time @ 12/5 with bet365

Douglas Luiz to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365

High-scoring affair fancied

Villa have struggled to maintain their red-hot start to the season in recent weeks, winning just two of their last seven games in all competitions.

Unai Emery’s men gave up a 2-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Brentford at the weekend and look short enough for this clash against a solid Lille outfit.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven games, including an impressive 3-1 win over Marseille last time out, and a safer bet looks like siding with both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.

Eight of Villa’s last nine home games have produced three or more goals and both teams have found the net in Lille’s last five outings.

Both teams have plenty of attacking talents who can stamp their authority on this match and the pair can both play their part in what looks set to be an entertaining clash.

Aston Villa v Lille Tip 1: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Bailey fancied to get on scoresheet

Ollie Watkins’ impressive season has taken many of the plaudits for Villa this season, but Leon Bailey is quietly having an impressive campaign.

The Jamaican is the club’s second-topscorer behind Watkins in all competitions with 12 and is fancied to carry his fine goalscoring record into this match-up.

Aston Villa v Lille Tip 2: Leon Bailey to score at any time @ 12/5 with bet365

Luiz may attract the referee’s attention

Douglas Luiz is a key reason why Aston Villa have been so successful this term, but his all-action role in midfield means that he can fall afoul of the officials.

The Brazilian has picked up 12 yellow cards in all competitions this term and has been cautioned in three of his last four league outings.

Luiz will surely play a full part in this game as he is now suspended for Villa’s next two league games, so take him to pick up another card here.

Aston Villa v Lille Tip 3: Douglas Luiz to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365