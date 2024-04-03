Arsenal vs Luton Predictions and Betting Tips: Luton can play part in Emirates’ thriller

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Luton predictions and betting tips for their Premier League tussle on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta has hailed Luton as deserving of “more credit” than any other team in the Premier League - but that won’t stop the Gunners from doing a hatchet job on the Hatters in an entertaining contest at The Emirates.

Arsenal vs Luton Betting Tips

Arsenal & Both Teams To Score @ 7/5 with bet365

Declan Rice Over 2.5 Shots @ 11/8 with bet365

Over 2.5 Luton Corners @ 10/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Gunners to get up in goal feast

Arsenal got involved in an unnecessary free-for-all when they visited Kenilworth Road in early December, eventually running out 4-3 winners.

While there might not be seven goals in the return fixture at The Emirates, Arteta clearly doesn’t expect Luton to go down without a fight and nor should anyone else.

Arsenal winning to nil is an odds-on chance but makes far less appeal than the Gunners winning a game in which both sides find the net.

Of the bottom nine clubs in the top flight, only Bournemouth have scored more goals on the road than Luton. Indeed, their 21-goal haul on their travels is two more than even Manchester United have managed.

Both teams have scored in all of their last 10 matches - unfortunately for them they have lost seven of those, hence the plight they are in.

At Tottenham on Saturday they scored early and then battened down the hatches, almost holding on for a point until Son Heung-min’s late winner.

Since thumping Brighton 4-0 in arguably the Premier League result of the season, they have played 10 matches in all competitions and shipped an eye-watering 30 goals. And that may well ultimately be their undoing.

Back them to lose - but back them to play their part in a match full of goals.

Arsenal vs Luton Tip 1: Arsenal & Both Teams To Score @ 7/5 with bet365

Back Rice to have field day

It’s fair to say Declan Rice is enjoying the best season of his career and perhaps it’s no surprise that he is revelling in his best goal-scoring season as well.

Arsenal create far more chances than previous club West Ham could have dreamed of and the England midfielder has weighed in with six goals and five assists.

Rice has a free pass to join in with all of Arsenal’s attacking play and is averaging almost 1.5 shots per game. He can up that against a Luton side who concede over 17 shots a game - only Sheffield United give up more opportunities.

Arsenal vs Luton Tip 2: Declan Rice Over 2.5 Shots @ 11/8 with bet365

Gallant Hatters can have corners success

Even in defeat at Tottenham on Saturday, Rob Edwards’ attack-minded outfit managed to win six corners.

Admittedly, Spurs are still a work in progress under Ange Postecoglou and Arsenal are better drilled than their neighbours and rivals.

But Luton are still averaging 4.4 corners away from Kenilworth Road so they can surely pick up three at The Emirates.

Arsenal vs Luton Tip 3: Over 2.5 Luton Corners @ 10/11 with bet365