Arsenal vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners to see off in-form Cherries

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips ahead of Saturday's lunch-time's Premier League kick-off.

Premier League leaders Arsenal can put the pressure on title rivals Manchester City by claiming all three points when Bournemouth visit the Emirates Stadium in Saturday's lunch-time kick-off.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 11/8 with Betano

Kai Havertz to score anytime @ 21/20 with Betano

Justin Kluivert 2+ shots on target @ 9/2 with Betano

All odds are courtesy of Betano, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the Betano sign up offer

Already got a Betano account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Gunners to maintain title charge

Arsenal can, for a few hours at least, open up a four-point gap at the top of the standings by beating Bournemouth and the omens are good for the Mikel Arteta's high-flyers, as they have won all six previous meetings between the two teams at the Emirates.

The Gunners also ran out comfortable 4-0 winners when the two sides met at the Vitality Stadium in September, but Bournemouth have improved greatly since then and should provide a sterner test in north London.

Andoni Iraola's side have lost just two of their last 10 league games and head to the capital on the back of victories over both Wolves and Brighton.

The Cherries are certainly capable of scoring at the Emirates - as they did last season in what proved to be a thrilling 3-2 win for the hosts - but like then, Arsenal should have enough to record a 14th home success of the season in the top flight.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 11/8 with Betano

Havertz a man in form

Kai Havertz scored his first Arsenal goal in September's win at Bournemouth and although it has taken time for the German to win over supporters at the Emirates, he now appears to be a firm fan's favourite.

The former Chelsea star is certainly in form, as he has been directly involved in 13 goals across his last 11 league appearances, scoring eight times and providing five assists.

Having also scored against Bournemouth during his time with Chelsea, Havertz will fancy his chances of netting on Saturday, especially as he put two past his former club in Arsenal's last home fixture - a match that ended 5-0 in favour of the title-chasing Gunners.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Kai Havertz to score anytime @ 21/20 with Betano

Kluivert epitomising Bournemouth's improvement

Justin Kluivert joined Bournemouth from Roma last summer and like the Cherries, the Dutch international made a relatively slow start to the season, but he has certainly come into his own over recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has registered as many goal contributions in his last six Premier League appearances (four) as he did from his first 23 games in the top flight, while seven of his nine goals across all competitions have come since Christmas.

Kluivert has also produced two or more shots in 13 of his last 14 league starts and, as one of Bournemouth's main counter-attacking threats, he could register a couple of efforts on target at least at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Justin Kluivert 2+ shots on target @ 9/2 with Betano