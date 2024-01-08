AFCON Golden Boot Odds: Salah Leads the way pre-tournament

Our football betting expert offers an early look at the AFCON Golden Boot odds, breaking down and offering analysis on those that lead the betting.

The first AFCON match is set for the 13th of January as 24 of Africa’s best international sides battle it out for their highest honour. Perhaps second to this is then the Golden Boot, as players strive to become the continent’s best player.

AFCON Golden Boot Odds

Player Odds Mohamed Salah 7/1 Victor Osimhen 8/1 Riyad Mahrez 12/1 Sadio Mane 12/1 Youssef En Nesyri 12/1 All Others 14/1 or above

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Of course how deep a side goes into the tournament is also crucial, as it provides their players with more opportunities to score and increase their tally for the tournament, as you can check out our breakdown of the AFCON winner odds.

Just one winner of the trophy has scored more than five goals in the modern era, Vincent Aboubakar in 2021, with some having been able to secure it with as few as three, Junior Kabananga for the DRC back in 2017.

This should bode well for many of the players on the list, with a few being considered as some of the best-attacking players in the world right now.

Salah @7/1

Mohamed Salah has been carrying the torch for Liverpool for some time now and yet has never claimed the Golden Boot for his nation, Egypt, at any AFCON in which he has been present.

This is one of the last accolades he needs to add to his trophy cabinet, and something he will no doubt be in the hunt for, particularly with Egypt tipped to go far in the tournament, currently 5th in the betting at 9/1.

Considerable opportunities should present themselves in the group as well, as they will face the tiny island nation of Cape Verde, a game that many see being a potential blowout. As well as Mozambique and Ghana.

Salah will be the focal point of all of Egypt's attacking moves, them lacking any other top-flight talent, and with this should come scores of goals to his name.

He is currently tied 1st in the Premier League Golden Boot race with 14 to his name and has scored 18 in 27 games across all competitions to this point.

All indications seem to point to him being able to rack them up for the Pharaohs, as he could hit the magic five before the group is over.

Victor Osimhen @8/1

Napoli’s title-winning effort was only made possible by the goalscoring exploits of Victor Oshimen as the Nigerian international put the footballing world on notice with his impressive 31 goals in 39 games.

He has dropped off slightly this term but was hampered by injury at the start of the season, now having scored 8 in 18 so far.

And whilst he is certainly the best striker in his side, there is a wealth of talent that he may have to contend with, joined by the likes of Kelechi Iheanaco, Leicester City and Samuel Chukwueze, AC Milan, to name a few.

This could hamper his efforts up front as unlike Salah he may not be the end goal of every attacking move.

He has looked a different beast since coming back from his injury, yet is still one of the most proficient and high-profile strikers in the tournament.

Riyad Mahrez @12/1

Riyad Mahrez first came onto the scene thanks to his title-winning efforts with Leicester back in 2016 and off the back of this earned his way into the Manchester City side that won nearly everything.

A core part of the squad, the Algerian impressed, yet never scored more than 11 goals for the side. He has since moved to the Saudi pro league scoring 8 goals in 19 matches.

Similarly to that of Osimhen and Salah, his high profile and sides near favourite status, at 7/1, has contributed to his odds, even perhaps if his scoring record isn’t quite that of the others.

Nevertheless, he is likely to be one of the core attacking threats of the Algerian side, something that could turn into a push for the Golden Boot.

Sadio Mané @12/1

The ex-Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward will be giving it another go at this year’s AFCON for Senegal, having claimed victory in the 2021 AFCON, scoring the winning penalty.

Mané maintained double-digit scoring seasons before his move to Bayern Munich in 2022 and has bagged eight in eighteen in the Saudi Pro League to this point of the season.

He may also be contending with the Chelsea youngster Nicholas Jackson for goals in the side, yet his pedigree is enough to earn him a position as one of the favourites.

The Senegalese star only managed to score three last time out in the AFCON, yet should the scoring remain low as it has so often in the tournament he may well be in with a real shot.

Youssef En-Nesyri @12/1

Morocco come into the tournament as strong favourites to take the crown, no doubt thanks to their impressive performance at the World Cup, one that shocked the football world.

He only managed two goals for his nation at last winter's tournament and yet looks ready to take the mantle for his side, with many other of their form players taking up positions further down the pitch.

Currently with five goals for his club side Sevilla, he is the most high-profile forward in the side, with the only other being Hakim Ziyech, currently plying his trade for Galatasaray, with two goals and nine appearances to his name.

En-Nesyri looks likely to be their most dangerous player, and with their title hopes could end up playing a lot of games for the Atlas Lions, bringing with it plenty of opportunities to bag some goals.