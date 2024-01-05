AFCON Winner Odds: Latest Betting for the AFCON 2023

Our betting expert brings you the latest AFCON winner odds ahead of the oddly named 2023 tournament set to take place this January.

The Africa Cup of Nations is set to kick off on the 13th of January, as the continent's best national sides prepare to battle it out for its highest honour. World Cup attendees Morocco and Senegal lead the way, followed by the likes of Algeria and the Ivory Coast.

AFCON Winner Odds

Team Odds Morocco 5/1 Senegal 6/1 Algeria 7/1 Ivory Coast 7/1 Egypt 9/1 All Other Sides 10/1 or above

24 of Africa’s best sides are preparing to battle it out over the six groups, with some looking like potential groups of death. This could serve complicate some sides road to the final, yet this is how the bookies see it as of right now.

Morocco @5/1

Morocco, as a football team, were catapulted onto the world stage in the 2022 World Cup, securing a semi-final place before eventually falling to the extremely talented French side.

This saw many stars rise and secure big moves to Europe, as well as some of the already well-known names turn up in fantastic fashion.

The squad is one of the best in the tournament, with players hailing from many of Europe's top five leagues, including the likes of Achraf Hakimi, PSG, Nayef Aguerd, West Ham, Sofyan Amrabat, Man Utd and Hakim Ziyech, Galatasaray.

They have also managed to pull the one of the easiest groups in the tournament only having to contend with the likes of Tanzania, Zambia and the DRC, which has no doubt impacted upon their odds.

The Atlas Lions last claimed the title back in 1976, yet with this squad's considerable talent and proven ability to do it on the international stage, Morocco could be setting up to earn the crown that has eluded them for nearly 50 years now.

Senegal @6/1

The Senegalese national team have been a force to be reckoned within the AFCON for some time now and has been ever-present near the top of the betting for tournaments gone by.

As ever their talented squad, backed up by impressive international performances, leaves them in a good place heading into the tournament, one that saw them finish in the round of 16 at the last World Cup, going out to England.

The squad however is slightly aged now, with many of their biggest stars reaching the latter stages of their careers including the likes of Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Youth is present in the form of Nicholas Jackson, Chelsea, and Pape Matar Sarr, Tottenham, yet one wonders if the old guard that makes up the majority of their squad has one last glory tour in them.

Algeria @7/1

Algeria has been two-time Champions of the Cup of Nations, most recently as 2021, yet they have drifted further out, courtesy of their prime talent ageing, and other sides coming to fruition on other international stages.

However, they still possess an easy route through the groups, which has contributed to their place near the top of the betting, having only to surpass Angola, Burkina Faso and Mauritania, with the best of these still being a 50/1 longshot.

Their squad also possesses some talented players yet lacks a striker in any top league. Riyad Mahrez is the next best thing and he will be joined by the likes of Ismael Bennacer, AC Milan and Rayan Ait Nouri, Wolves.

The Algerian’s easy group and some star power could carry them far in the tournament yet may falter when coming up against a side with a more well-rounded squad.

Ivory Coast @7/1

The Ivory Coast has fallen from grace somewhat from the days of Didier Drogba and Touré brothers, yet they are an ever-present threat to their competitor, capable of pulling results out of the bag based on pedigree alone.

They do however find themselves precariously placed in a group joined by Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau. Whilst the latter two should provide nothing more than an entertaining derby, the Nigerians could pose a threat.

The squad, whilst not possessing the might of old, has some talented players in it with Serge Aurier, Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangaré, of Notts’ Forest, as well as Simon Adingra, Brighton.

The fact they are the hosts also plays into the odds also, with home support often being vital in international competitions, yet this is the most pertinent reason for their near favourite status, with their squad and group not leaning massively in their favour.

Egypt @9/1

Egypt holds the record for having won the most AFCONs ever with seven to their name now, as they certainly hold the pedigree for this title, however many areas of their squad are lacking and Mohamed Salah cannot win games alone.

This is something that has proven true across the last 14 years, with them last having claimed the AFCON back in 2010, never having won it even amongst Salah’s best years at Liverpool.

Their group is one they should top with ease, having to face Cape Verde, Mozambique and Ghana, with the Ghanaians being the only ones with the potential to cause them any issues.

The squad is lacking in terms of top-flight footballing talent with only Mohamed Elneny, Arsenal, Trézéguet, Trabzonspor and Mostafa Mohamed, Nantes, being the only other players in Europe.

Salah can make up for a lot of things, yet it may not end up being enough as the Egyptians could go another tournament without a trophy.