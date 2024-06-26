Our football betting expert breaks down three early value Championship promotions bets to get on following the release of the 2024/25 fixture lists.

The Championship fixture list was released on June 26th, with three sides having caught our eye straight off the bat in terms of their early fixtures.

Burnley, Luton and Middlesbrough are some of the favourites to go up this year, with it being worth jumping on these sides to go up as soon as possible, as each side has a relatively easy start to the season, and these prices will rise quickly if victories and points start to mount.

Championship 2024/25 Promotion Odds

Team Odds Burnley 2/1 Middlesbrough 4/1 Luton 4/1

Clarets Cracking Back

Despite being dumped out of the Premier League at the first time of asking, and losing their manager to Bayern Munich, Burnley are well placed to emulate their charge of two seasons ago, one that saw them take the Championship by storm.

Barring an opener against Luton, the Claret are going to have a leisurely initial first handful of games, facing last season's relegations contenders Blackburn and Plymouth as well as newly promoted Portsmouth.

As such, Burnley could end up with a wealth of points following the first month of play, and in turn see their promotion odds shrink from a half-decent price of 2/1 to below evens.

Boro Buzzing with their draw

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough side will be licking their lips having seen the calibre of the side they have been pegged to play against in the opening weeks of the season.

Their hardest match will likely be against West Brom Sunderland, but these are a mere two of them, with the other eight well within their wheelhouse to win.

4/1 is a great price for a side that has been on the trail of promotion for some time now, and one that is no doubt going to shrink when they go on a run in their initial meetings.

Luton Living it Up

The Hatter have possibly pulled the best set of 10 games in the league, as they too are eyeing a return to the big time after relegation last season.

Their hardest opponents are Burnley and Sheffield United, both of whom they secured points against last year, even doing the double over the Blades.

Aside from this, no one should pose any threat to Luton, who could well end up near the top after their first 10, whilst seeing them undefeated may not be too much of a stretch either. This would again of course bring their odds haring in from 4/1 to near or below even money.

Promoting the Cause

Everyone wants the best prices possible, and now would be the perfect time for bettors to get involved with these, before the bookies pick up on these ridiculously easy schedules, and shift the odds about.

The cash out should be borne in bettors' minds as well, as these could end up proving quite handy after the first couple of months, especially if these side travel as well as we expect.

These prices look to only be going one way, getting shorter, so players should consider jumping on them soon.