How to buy Switzerland vs Bosnia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, SoFi Stadium information & more

Switzerland meets Bosnia and Herzegovina in this Matchday 2 clash in Group B of the 2026 World Cup. The clash is hosted in California on 18 June. Kickoff is at 23:00 EST.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Switzerland vs Bosnia, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Switzerland vs Bosnia at the World Cup 2026?

Switzerland World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets June 13 2026 Qatar vs Switzerland Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, US Tickets June 18 2026 Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, US Tickets June 24 2026 Switzerland vs Canada BC Place, Vancouver, Canada Tickets

Bosnia World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets June 12 2026 Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina BMO Field, Toronto, Canada Tickets June 18 2026 Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, US Tickets June 24 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Lumen Field, Seattle, US Tickets

How to buy Switzerland vs Bosnia tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Switzerland vs Bosnia tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary widely by seat category and how close we are to match day.

For the Switzerland vs Bosnia match in California, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As California is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter.

Switzerland vs Bosnia head to head record

SUI Last match BIH 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Switzerland 0 - 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Where is Switzerland vs Bosnia?

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will be hosted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Los Angeles Stadium is a marvel of modern engineering and the centerpiece of the Hollywood Park entertainment complex.

Located in Inglewood, California, it is the first indoor-outdoor stadium of its kind, featuring a sophisticated ETFE canopy that allows natural light to flood the pitch while protecting spectators from the elements. The venue is world-renowned for the Infinity Screen by Samsung, a dual-sided, 360-degree 4K video board that hangs suspended above the field, ensuring every fan has a crystal-clear view of the action.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 70,000 seats. Despite its expansive footprint, the architectural design features a deep seating bowl that places fans closer to the pitch, creating an electric and intimate atmosphere for the tournament's most high-profile matches.