How to buy Switzerland World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Switzerland had a 2025 to remember. As well as finishing on top of their World Cup qualifying group, they remained unbeaten throughout the year.

The Swiss know that matches with Qatar and co-hosts Canada await, but they won’t know their third group rivals until the UEFA play-offs have been completed. Murat Yakin’s men won’t be overly concerned, though, as they’ve progressed to the knockouts at each of the past three World Cups.

Is Switzerland going to be flying high in North America? You could be there to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Switzerland's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Saturday, June 13 Switzerland vs Qatar (12pm) Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara) Tickets Thursday, June 18 Switzerland vs UEFA Path A winner (6pm) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 Canada vs Switzerland (12pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets



Switzerland didn’t fly out of the blocks at the World Cup in Qatar four years ago. They limped over the line with a 1-0 victory against Cameroon in their opener and then lost by a similar scoreline to Brazil. However, a battling 3-2 victory in a feisty clash with Serbia, where 11 yellow cards were shown, saw the Swiss through to the knockouts once again.

The Red Crosses kick off their 2026 campaign against Qatar at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The Maroons made their World Cup debut when hosting the tournament four years ago, but they failed to pick up a single point and scored just one goal.

The Swiss remain in California for their second group encounter, although they switch to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The venue may be known, but the opponents aren’t confirmed. They will face either Wales, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy or Northern Ireland, depending on the outcome of the UEFA play-off.

Switzerland will be hoping they’ve got enough points in the bag before their final group encounter against Canada. Although the Canucks head into the Finals having lost all their previous World Cup matches, they are likely to be boosted with the backing of a fervent home support.

How to buy Switzerland World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters can purchase official tickets for matches involving Switzerland via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (from April 1), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing sites like StubHub will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Switzerland World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Switzerland's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Switzerland World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Switzerland matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What to expect from Switzerland at the World Cup

Switzerland took time to recover from their Euro 2024 quarter-final exit at the hands of England. Following that painful penalty shootout loss, the Red Crosses remained winless for the remainder of 2024.

However, it proved to be a new year, new start for Murat Yakin’s men, and they went from strength to strength during the course of 2025. From March to October the Swiss would rack up six straight victories and kept five clean sheets in-a-row.

They now look to build on those solid foundations at this summer’s World Cup. The first goal is progressing from the group stage, a feat they’ve come accustomed to achieving.

If they clear that hurdle, then the Swiss must get over their Round of 16 hoodoo, as they’ve exited at that stage during five of their previous six World Cup tournament appearances. You have to go right back to 1954 for the last time the red and whites reached the quarter-final stage.

Key individuals include Rennes’ Breel Embolo, who netted in two of Switzerland’s matches at the World Cup four years ago. He also top-scored during the team’s qualifying campaign last year. Another vital cog in the machine, is of course Granit Xhaka, who is set to surpass the 150-cap mark for his country during 2026.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: