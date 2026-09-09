Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 9, 2026 - 15:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Liverpool open their UEFA Champions League 2026/27 campaign at Anfield, hosting Atletico Madrid in the opening matchday of the league phase on September 9.

Andoni Iraola's side arrive into European competition having made an uneven start to the Premier League season, picking up two draws against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United before getting back on track with a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town. Dominik Szoboszlai, operating as one of the club's vice-captains this season, has spoken about the need to restore the relentless tempo that drove their title-winning football.

Atletico Madrid travel to Merseyside with questions to answer after a 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in their most recent La Liga outing. Diego Simeone's defence, usually the bedrock of any Atletico campaign, looked short of their usual organisation in that result.

Julian Alvarez leads the attack for the visitors after returning to competitive action following a summer disrupted by transfer speculation. The Argentine forward's presence gives Simeone a match-winner capable of deciding games at the highest level.

Liverpool hold a strong recent record in this fixture and will look to Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak to provide the creative and attacking thrust against a typically disciplined Atletico defensive structure.

The last time these sides met in the Champions League, Liverpool won 3-2 at Anfield in September 2025, and another open, competitive evening on Merseyside looks likely.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola is without four players for the Anfield opener, with Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, and Giovanni Leoni all ruled out through injury. If the projected XI holds, Alisson Becker starts in goal behind a back four of Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez, with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak expected to lead the attack.

Diego Simeone has a largely fit squad at his disposal, with Alexander Soerloth the only player listed as injured. Arnau Ortiz is suspended and will miss the match. Julian Alvarez is set to start up front, with the projected XI featuring Jan Oblak in goal and Ademola Lookman and Alejandro Baena supporting in attack.

Form

Liverpool have recorded one win and two draws across their last three competitive matches, scoring six goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League on September 4, following back-to-back 2-2 draws against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

Atletico Madrid have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four competitive outings. Their most recent match was a heavy 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao on September 5, which followed a 3-1 away win over Sevilla and a 2-2 draw with Villarreal earlier in the La Liga season.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League on September 17, 2025, when Liverpool won 3-2 at Anfield. Across the last five Champions League encounters, Liverpool have won three and Atletico Madrid have won two, with both sides showing a consistent ability to produce goals in this fixture.

Standings

Both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid enter Matchday 1 of the Champions League league phase level on position, with neither side having played a game in the competition yet this season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: