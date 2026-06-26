Today's game between Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia will kick-off at Jun 26, 2026, 8:00 p.m..

The TV channel and live stream options for Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia are listed below. In Canada, the match is available on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage on RDS and the RDS Apps.

Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia meet at NRG Stadium in Houston on June 26 in the final round of Group H fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with contrasting stakes for each side.

The Blue Sharks have been the tournament's most compelling story. The archipelago nation, with a population of roughly 525,000, held Spain to a goalless draw on matchday one before coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Uruguay on June 21. Two points from two matches against sides of that quality is a remarkable return for a team making their World Cup debut.

Vozinha has been central to everything. The 40-year-old goalkeeper made seven saves to deny Spain and has become the emotional symbol of this squad, with his profile growing dramatically since that performance. Coach Bubista has built a disciplined defensive structure that has proved difficult to break down, and his side know that another point will likely be enough to reach the last 32 if Spain beat Uruguay in the parallel fixture.

Saudi Arabia arrive in Houston with their tournament hopes all but gone. Georgios Donis's side drew 1-1 with Uruguay in their opener but were beaten 4-0 by Spain on June 21, a result that left them propping up the group. The Green Falcons need a win, and results to go their way, to have any realistic chance of advancing.

Salem Al-Dawsari, the two-time Asian Player of the Year, remains the creative fulcrum for Saudi Arabia, while 22-year-old midfielder Musab Al-Juwayr will look to control the tempo in midfield. Lens right-back Saud Abdulhamid is the only member of the squad playing club football outside the country.

For Cabo Verde, forward Dailon Livramento finished as joint-top scorer in qualifying with four goals and will carry the attacking threat. The question for Bubista is whether he goes for the win to guarantee progression or trusts his defensive structure to grind out the point his side likely needs.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Cabo Verde coach Bubista has reported no injuries or suspensions ahead of the match. The projected XI lines up as follows: Vozinha; Joao Paulo, Steven Moreira, Roberto Lopes, Diney Borges; Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro, Deroy Duarte, Kevin Lenini; Garry Rodrigues, Gilson Benchimol. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Saudi Arabia coach Georgios Donis has also flagged no fresh injury concerns. The projected XI is: Mohammed Al Owais; Abdulelah Al Amri, Moteb Al-Harbi, Ali Lajami, Hassan Al Tambakti, Saud Abdulhamid; Mohammed Abu Al Shamat, Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, Nasser Al-Dawsari; Firas Al-Buraikan. Further team news will follow as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cabo Verde have collected two wins and two draws from their last five matches, losing none. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Uruguay on June 21, a match in which they came from behind to earn a point. Before that, they held Spain to a goalless draw on June 15. In pre-tournament friendlies, they beat Bermuda 3-0 and Serbia 3-0, and drew 1-1 with Finland. Across those five matches, Cabo Verde scored nine goals and conceded three.

Saudi Arabia's recent record is harder to assess positively. Their last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. The most recent result was the 4-0 defeat to Spain on June 21, their heaviest loss of the group stage. They drew 1-1 with Uruguay in their opening World Cup fixture and beat Puerto Rico 3-0 in a pre-tournament friendly. Defeats to Spain and Ecuador, along with a draw against Senegal, leave them with four goals scored and seven conceded across that five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia have no recorded head-to-head meetings in the available dataset. Their Group H clash in Houston on June 26 will be the first senior international encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group H, Cabo Verde sit third and Saudi Arabia are fourth heading into the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: