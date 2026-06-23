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Cabo Verde Overview
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Standings
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Eredivisie
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|5
|Real Betis
|38
|15
|15
|8
|59
|48
|11
|60
|6
|Celta Vigo
|38
|14
|12
|12
|53
|48
|5
|54
|7
|Getafe
|38
|15
|6
|17
|32
|38
|-6
|51
|8
|Rayo Vallecano
|38
|12
|14
|12
|41
|44
|-3
|50
|9
|Valencia
|38
|13
|10
|15
|46
|55
|-9
|49