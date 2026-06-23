This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde Overview

World Cup Golden Boot GFX

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings: Record-breaking Messi leads

The 2026 World Cup is underway and so is the race for the prestigious Golden Boot - the award given to the tournament's top scorer. There's a long road ahead as 48 nations battle for the top prize, but which star will take home the illustrious award? Here are GOAL's predicted candidates for the prize as we keep track of the tournament's most prolific stars

World CupArgentina
Uruguay v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

Bielsa blasts 'highly disorganised' Uruguay after Cape Verde draw

Marcelo Bielsa did not hold back after seeing his Uruguay side held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Cape Verde, leaving their World Cup dreams hanging by a thread. The veteran coach watched on as his team failed to bounce back from their opening matchday draw against Saudi Arabia, with Uruguay left needing a win in their final group game against Euro 2024 winners Spain.

UruguayM. Bielsa
More
June 2026
World Cup
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
0
Cabo Verde badge
Cabo Verde
CPV
0
FT
World Cup
Uruguay badge
Uruguay
URU
2
Cabo Verde badge
Cabo Verde
CPV
2
FT
World Cup
Cabo Verde badge
Cabo Verde
CPV
Saudi Arabia badge
Saudi Arabia
KSA
TSN1

Watch live on

TSN1
TSN+
RDS Apps
RDS
More

Standings

Eredivisie crestEredivisie

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
5Real Betis crestReal Betis381515859481160
W
L
W
D
W
6Celta Vigo crestCelta Vigo381412125348554
W
D
L
W
W
7Getafe crestGetafe38156173238-651
W
L
W
D
L
8Rayo Vallecano crestRayo Vallecano381214124144-350
W
W
D
D
W
9Valencia crestValencia381310154655-949
W
W
D
W
L
More

Betting spotlight

Norway vs Senegal Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Haaland targets African giants
See more betting articles