Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoLille
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch today's Arsenal vs Lille Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Arsenal vs Lille
Arsenal
Lille
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Arsenal and Lille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Lille will kick off at 3:00 p.m.

Arsenal vs Lille is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details of how to access the match through those platforms are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Arsenal vs Lille lineups

4-2-3-1
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
page.match.formation.title
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
4-2-3-1
D. RayaD. RayaM. Lewis-SkellyM. Lewis-SkellyE. KonsaE. KonsaGabrielGabrielJ. TimberJ. TimberM. MerinoM. MerinoE. EzeE. EzeN. MaduekeN. MaduekeD. RiceD. RiceB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesV. GyoekeresV. GyoekeresB. OzerB. OzerN. NgoyN. Ngoyteam-logoM. GoffiA. RibeiroA. RibeiroR. PerraudR. PerraudN. BentalebN. BentalebD. BakwaD. BakwaB. AndreB. AndreN. MukauN. MukauH. HaraldssonH. HaraldssonA. UedaA. Ueda
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
4-2-3-1
Arsenal

Starting XI

Lille

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta
  • D. Ancelotti
Arsenal

Injuries and Suspensions

Lille

Arsenal host Lille at Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Champions League, with Mikel Arteta's side looking to build on a positive run of results in European competition this season.

The fixture carries a particular emotional charge. Lille manager Davide Ancelotti brings a squad to north London that includes familiar faces for the Arsenal faithful, and Arteta himself has spoken warmly about the occasion ahead of the game.

Arsenal arrive into the match having beaten Leeds United 2-1 in the Premier League on October 10, a result that steadied the mood after a heavy defeat to Brighton earlier in the campaign. Bruno Guimaraes has been a standout presence in midfield, and his goal against Leeds underlined the impact he has made since joining the club.

Lille come into the contest in reasonable shape, winning their most recent Ligue 1 fixture 1-0 against Le Havre. Their Champions League form has been more difficult, however, and they sit in a position in the table that demands points from matches like this one.

Arteta has been dealt injury problems in the build-up, losing both Piero Hincapié and Martín Zubimendi to ankle issues. William Saliba has returned to training, which provides some relief, though the defender is listed as injured for this fixture.

For Lille, the match is further complicated by the absence of Ethan Mbappe through suspension, while Hamza Igamane also misses out through injury.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Arsenal vs Lille, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Lille with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Form

ARS

ARS - Form

NAP
W0-1
SUN
W0-2
IPS
W2-4
BHA
L3-0
LEE
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LIL

LIL - Form

BET
L2-3
TRO
W2-0
NCE
L2-1
ZUL
W2-1
LEH
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Arsenal have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and winning the other. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win over Leeds United on October 10. They also claimed a 0-1 away victory in the Champions League against SSC Napoli in September, and beat Ipswich Town 2-4 in the Carabao Cup. The one defeat in that run was a 3-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League.

Lille have also won three of their last five fixtures, losing two. Their latest result was a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Le Havre on October 10. They suffered a 2-3 Champions League defeat to Real Betis in September, which gives context to their position in the European standings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Arsenal and Lille has been provided. Further historical context will be added closer to kick-off where available.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
211062+44
D
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
211010+14
D
W
4
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
5
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
210152+33
L
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210141+33
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
16
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
17
VikingVikingVIK
21013303
W
L
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
21012203
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
20201102
D
D
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
201134-11
D
L
26
InterInterINT
201123-11
D
L
27
LilleLilleLIL
201123-11
D
L
28
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
201124-21
D
L
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
201114-31
D
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
32
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
33
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
34
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Arsenal currently sit in a position that places them outside the automatic qualification spots, while Lille are placed lower still, meaning both clubs have work to do if they are to progress comfortably through the league phase. A win here would carry real weight for either side's European ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Lille today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google