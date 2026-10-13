Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 13, 2026 - 15:00 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Lille will kick off at 3:00 p.m.

Arsenal vs Lille is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details of how to access the match through those platforms are listed below.

Arsenal host Lille at Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Champions League, with Mikel Arteta's side looking to build on a positive run of results in European competition this season.

The fixture carries a particular emotional charge. Lille manager Davide Ancelotti brings a squad to north London that includes familiar faces for the Arsenal faithful, and Arteta himself has spoken warmly about the occasion ahead of the game.

Arsenal arrive into the match having beaten Leeds United 2-1 in the Premier League on October 10, a result that steadied the mood after a heavy defeat to Brighton earlier in the campaign. Bruno Guimaraes has been a standout presence in midfield, and his goal against Leeds underlined the impact he has made since joining the club.

Lille come into the contest in reasonable shape, winning their most recent Ligue 1 fixture 1-0 against Le Havre. Their Champions League form has been more difficult, however, and they sit in a position in the table that demands points from matches like this one.

Arteta has been dealt injury problems in the build-up, losing both Piero Hincapié and Martín Zubimendi to ankle issues. William Saliba has returned to training, which provides some relief, though the defender is listed as injured for this fixture.

For Lille, the match is further complicated by the absence of Ethan Mbappe through suspension, while Hamza Igamane also misses out through injury.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Arsenal vs Lille, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Lille with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Form

Arsenal have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and winning the other. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win over Leeds United on October 10. They also claimed a 0-1 away victory in the Champions League against SSC Napoli in September, and beat Ipswich Town 2-4 in the Carabao Cup. The one defeat in that run was a 3-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League.

Lille have also won three of their last five fixtures, losing two. Their latest result was a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Le Havre on October 10. They suffered a 2-3 Champions League defeat to Real Betis in September, which gives context to their position in the European standings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Arsenal and Lille has been provided. Further historical context will be added closer to kick-off where available.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Arsenal currently sit in a position that places them outside the automatic qualification spots, while Lille are placed lower still, meaning both clubs have work to do if they are to progress comfortably through the league phase. A win here would carry real weight for either side's European ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Lille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: