World Cup - Final Stage Miami Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Cabo Verde will kick-off at Jul 3, 2026, 6:00 p.m..

In Canada, Argentina vs Cabo Verde is available to watch live on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage on RDS and the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Argentina face Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium in a 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout fixture that pits the defending world champions against one of the tournament's most compelling stories.

Lionel Scaloni's side swept through Group J without dropping a point, beating Algeria, Austria, and Jordan to arrive at this stage with momentum and confidence intact. Messi, introduced as a substitute against Jordan, scored a free kick in the closing stages to seal a perfect group campaign and extend his lead in the Golden Boot race.

Scaloni himself appears to be going nowhere. The Argentina coach has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to extend his tenure through to 2031, a sign of the stability that has defined this Albiceleste era.

Cabo Verde's story is something different entirely. Coach Bubista's side made their World Cup debut in this tournament and have exceeded every reasonable expectation. Three draws from three group games — against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia — were enough to carry them through from Group H in second place. They have conceded just once and shown a defensive discipline that belies their status as first-timers on this stage.

The Blue Sharks drew 0-0 with Spain and held Uruguay to a 2-2 draw, results that sent shockwaves through the tournament. For a nation of fewer than 600,000 people, reaching the knockout rounds of a World Cup is a genuine achievement.

This is the moment Cabo Verde's fairy tale faces its stiffest test. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina vs Cabo Verde live.

How to watch Argentina vs Cabo Verde with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Argentina are managed by Lionel Scaloni, who has guided the side through a flawless group stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Albiceleste, and no probable lineup has been released ahead of the fixture. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cabo Verde head coach Bubista takes his side into the knockout rounds on the back of an unbeaten group stage. As with Argentina, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the Blue Sharks, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Argentina arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent matches. Across those games, Scaloni's side have scored nine goals and conceded none, keeping five consecutive clean sheets. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 win over Jordan in the World Cup group stage, with Messi coming off the bench to score. Prior to that, they beat Austria 2-0 and Algeria 3-0 in their opening two World Cup fixtures, and recorded wins over Iceland (3-0) and Honduras (2-0) in pre-tournament friendlies.

Cabo Verde's last five matches tell a different story. Bubista's side have won two and drawn three, going unbeaten through their entire group stage campaign. Their most recent match was a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia, following a 2-2 draw with Uruguay and a goalless draw with Spain. They also won both pre-tournament friendlies, beating Bermuda 3-0 and Serbia 3-0.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Argentina and Cabo Verde are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents the first encounter between the two nations.

Standings

Argentina finished top of Group J, while Cabo Verde qualified from Group H in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Cabo Verde today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: