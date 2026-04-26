Fresh from a dramatic cup comeback, Inter could wrap up the Scudetto when they face Torino, with the Nerazzurri set to be officially crowned champions if they win in Turin and AC Milan fail to overcome Juventus.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Torino vs Inter as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Torino vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Torino vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Torino vs Inter kicks off 26 Apr at 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

Inter Milan’s week has been nothing short of dramatic - after staging a late turnaround at San Siro to beat Como 3-2 on aggregate and book their place in the Coppa Italia final, Cristian Chivu’s side now have their sights set on Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico and the chance of a domestic double. Hakan Calhanoglu was the hero with two goals, both set up by Petar Sucic, before turning provider for Sucic’s decisive strike. With momentum firmly on their side, Inter head into Sunday knowing that victory over Torino could seal the Serie A title with four games to spare, provided AC Milan fail to overcome Juventus later in the evening.

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The Nerazzurri look unstoppable right now, having won four straight matches while scoring at least three goals each time, including a 3-0 triumph over Cagliari last week. Their away form has been equally impressive, with 12 wins from 16 league fixtures on the road, and they haven’t lost to Torino in 13 meetings since January 2019 - hammering them 5-0 earlier this season.

Torino, though, have found new life under Roberto D’Aversa, climbing to 12th with four wins from seven since his arrival, three of them at home. Despite dropping points against Cremonese last time out, D’Aversa has yet to lose in Turin, but facing Inter in their current form will be his toughest test yet.

Key stats & injury news

Inter will once again be without captain Lautaro Martinez, who is still recovering from a thigh problem, while Alessandro Bastoni is a doubt with an ankle issue, though he hasn’t been completely ruled out.

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On the other side, Torino could welcome Duvan Zapata back to the bench, but injuries continue to keep Tino Anjorin and Zakaria Aboukhlal out of contention.

Recent history favours the visitors heavily - Inter have won their last three away games against Torino by a 6-0 aggregate scoreline - adding extra weight to their push for the title.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Torino vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: