Zinedine Zidane era begins as Maxence Lacroix reveals immense 'pride' working with France legend at Clairefontaine

Having an iconic figure like Zidane overseeing drills did little to intimidate Lacroix during their first session together. The 26-year-old instead viewed the occasion as a tremendous privilege in his fledgling international career.

Dismissing suggestions of any anxiety working under Zidane at Clairefontaine, Lacroix insisted: "No pressure. It's just a great source of pride to share the pitch with him."

Recounting their initial group exchanges during technical drills, the defender added: "We were able to talk with him, all in a group, so that was cool."