'We could have scored even more!' – Youri Tielemans sends message after captaining Belgium to victory

Belgium captain Youri Tielemans expressed pride after leading his country to a 3-0 UEFA Nations League win over Turkey at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium. Two goals from Kevin De Bruyne and a clinical header from Romelu Lukaku sealed a decisive victory for the hosts.

The result moves Belgium to six points in Group A, remaining firmly in contention alongside group leaders France.

Tielemans was central to controlling the tempo throughout an open fixture.