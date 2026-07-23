What next for Enzo Fernandez? Chelsea's World Cup villain finds himself in transfer limbo after failed Real Madrid flirtations

Having already rubbed England fans up the wrong way in the aftermath of the Albiceleste's semi-final victory, Fernandez played the villain in the World Cup final against Spain. His brainless red card in stoppage time at the end of the 90 minutes cost Lionel Messi and Co. dearly in extra-time, as Ferran Torres' 106th-minute strike settled an ill-tempered clash.
While that outcome will really sting for Enzo, the end of the tournament brings his future into sharp focus. His dream club, Real Madrid, have already ruled themselves out of contention, and the interest of other suitors has faded in light of Chelsea's huge £120 million ($160m) valuation, while new manager Xabi Alonso has expressed his desire to keep the player at Stamford Bridge.
As such, Fernandez finds himself in limbo. Whatever happens next is very much down to him.