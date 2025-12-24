Krishan Davis

Assistant Editor

Bio: One of GOAL's Assistant Editors, I am something of a jack of all trades having written across news, business, culture and sport in a decade-long career to date. I started out in local news in Slough and subsequently Bristol after completing my NCTJ qualification at the Press Association in London in 2016, eventually moving into sports journalism and joining GOAL in 2022. I've recently spent some time living in France where I had first-hand experience of the chaotic beast that is Olympique de Marseille, but now I'm back in the UK you'll usually find me writing about Chelsea (with whom I have a love-hate relationship). I'm also interested in exploring the increasingly salient intersection of football and culture, and environmental issues affecting the game.

My Football Story: My love affair began at a young age when I would live and breath football, playing on the school playground, playing in the garden, playing in the park, playing in the house, playing for a club at the weekend, and coming home to watch grainy VHS recordings of Match of the Day. That progressed to poring over every last word of the sports pages as I got older, completely ignoring the rest of the newspaper.

Areas of Expertise:

The crazy goings on at Chelsea Football Club

The intersection of football and culture

Madness at Marseille

How climate change is affecting the modern game

In-depth features on Premier League & European football

Favourite Footballing Memory: I will never forget watching on TV at home as Chelsea dismantled Barcelona in the Champions League in 2005, despite Ronaldinho's brilliance, but it's hard to top covering the Blues at Stamford Bridge as a journalist for the first time - the 7-0 victory over Norwich in 2021.