Krishan Davis

Assistant Editor

Bio: One of GOAL's Assistant Editors, I am something of a jack of all trades having written across news, business, culture and sport in a decade-long career to date. I started out in local news in Slough and subsequently Bristol after completing my NCTJ qualification at the Press Association in London in 2016, eventually moving into sports journalism and joining GOAL in 2022. I've recently spent some time living in France where I had first-hand experience of the chaotic beast that is Olympique de Marseille, but now I'm back in the UK you'll usually find me writing about Chelsea (with whom I have a love-hate relationship). I'm also interested in exploring the increasingly salient intersection of football and culture, and environmental issues affecting the game.

My Football Story: My love affair began at a young age when I would live and breath football, playing on the school playground, playing in the garden, playing in the park, playing in the house, playing for a club at the weekend, and coming home to watch grainy VHS recordings of Match of the Day. That progressed to poring over every last word of the sports pages as I got older, completely ignoring the rest of the newspaper.

Areas of Expertise:  

  • The crazy goings on at Chelsea Football Club
  • The intersection of football and culture
  • Madness at Marseille
  • How climate change is affecting the modern game
  • In-depth features on Premier League & European football

Favourite Footballing Memory: I will never forget watching on TV at home as Chelsea dismantled Barcelona in the Champions League in 2005, despite Ronaldinho's brilliance, but it's hard to top covering the Blues at Stamford Bridge as a journalist for the first time - the 7-0 victory over Norwich in 2021.

Articles by Krishan Davis
  1. Best EPL signings GFXGetty/GOAL
    OpinionPremier League

    RANKED: The 10 best EPL signings of the season so far

    As we reach Christmas and approach the midway point in the Premier League season, the time has come to reflect on the first half of a campaign that has delivered drama and unexpected twists in abundance. It's also the opportune moment to assess those players who completed a transfer to, or within, the English top-flight back in the summer, with a decent sample size of games now under their belts.

  2. Terry controversial momentsGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisChelsea

    Captain, leader... legend? Terry's biggest Chelsea controversies

    For all his quality as a defender and his overflowing trophy cabinet, John Terry's near-19-year Chelsea career was punctuated by moments of significant controversy - from his early days at Stamford Bridge right through to his peak. His legacy is a complex one as a result, with many recognising him as one of the finest defenders England has ever produced while simultaneously asking serious questions of his character.

  3. Mohamed Salah replacements GFXGetty/ GOAL
    AnalysisM. Salah

    Liverpool's eight transfer options as Salah's exit looms

    There is surely no way back for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool in the wake of his very public outburst against the club and head coach Arne Slot. The Reds could be positioning themselves for a big-money sale, while the Saudi Pro League's powers that be have effectively confirmed that they will do their damnedest to take the Egyptian King to the Middle East. Now, the Premier League champions must look to the future.

  4. Mohamed Kader Meite NXGN GFXGetty/GOAL
    NXGNM. Meite

    Why Chelsea & Man Utd are tracking Rennes' towering teen

    Rennes are no strangers to producing some of the best players around, and Mohamed Kader Meite looks primed to become the next elite talent to step off the conveyor belt after the likes of Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Eduardo Camavinga. Still just 18, the towering striker is already said to be turning heads across Europe.

  5. Gerard Pique Shakira GFXGOAL
    AnalysisBarcelona

    Pique vs Shakira: Barca star's extremely messy break-up

    Not since David and Victoria Beckham began their relationship in the late 1990s had there been a football couple as high profile as Gerard Pique and Shakira when they got together in 2010. Defender Pique was a key cog in Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona side of the late noughties and early 2010s, while Shakira had been a global pop sensation since the release of hit single 'Hips Don't Lie' in 2005. This was the kind of story the tabloids thrive off - and even more so when it goes badly wrong.

  6. Are Chelsea back? GFXGOAL
    AnalysisChelsea

    Chelsea might be title contenders - but Arsenal are the ultimate test

    Out of almost nowhere, Chelsea have emerged as Arsenal's closest challengers for the Premier League title this season as the London rivals prepare to lock horns at Stamford Bridge this weekend - but is this another false dawn? After all, Enzo Maresca's side found themselves in a similar position midway through 2024-25 only to fall away dramatically in the second half of the campaign. Ahead of Sunday's showdown, though, there is reason to believe the Blues could have staying power this time around.

  7. Football team-mate fights GFXGetty/ GOAL
    AnalysisEverton

    Gueye vs Keane & the most infamous team-mate fights

    Everton secured their first victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford for 12 years on Monday night despite a first-half red card, but the game will be best remembered for the bizarre manner in which the Toffees were reduced to 10 men. In a rare example of the lesser-seen on-pitch team-mate bust-up, midfielder Idrissa Gueye and defender Michael Keane completely lost it with one another under the eyes of 74,000 fans and plenty more watching on at home.

