'We want it for Cristiano' - Jorge Jesus admits ending Ronaldo's Saudi trophy drought was his sole motivation when accepting Al-Nassr manager job

Jesus has revealed that the opportunity to end Ronaldo's wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia was the only reason he returned to Riyadh. Despite his previous success with rivals Al-Hilal, Jesus was convinced to make the switch after discussions with the Al-Nassr hierarchy and the Portuguese superstar himself.

Speaking ahead of the final game of the season, Jesus explained his reasoning for taking the reins at the club. "When I received the invitation from [Al-Nassr CEO José] Semedo and Cris [Cristiano Ronaldo], I only accepted this challenge to help Cris win titles in Saudi Arabia," Jesus stated. "That was my purpose."