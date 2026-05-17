VIDEO: Angry Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to pick up runner-up medal as Al-Nassr star storms down tunnel after AFC Champions League Two final loss

Ronaldo’s quest for his first major trophy with Al-Nassr ended in bitter disappointment on Saturday evening as the Saudi giants were stunned on home soil by Japanese side Gamba Osaka. The stage was set for a historic night at Al-Awwal Park, with Al-Nassr aiming to become the first Saudi club to lift the AFC Champions League Two trophy. However, despite being heavy favourites, the script was torn up when a decisive 29th-minute strike from Deniz Hummet was enough to secure a narrow 1-0 victory for the Nerazzurri, leaving the Riyadh-based club empty-handed on the continental stage.

The veteran forward cut a frustrated figure throughout the contest as he saw several opportunities go begging. After the final whistle, Ronaldo did not hang around to offer congratulations or participate in the formalities. Instead, he walked away from his Al-Nassr team-mates and headed towards the tunnel, refusing to reappear as head coach Jorge Jesus led the rest of the squad to the podium to collect their silver medals.