The U.S. got off to a slow start as they conceded to Kai Havertz in the opening two minutes due to poor defending on a set piece. But Mauricio Pochettino's side responded well, building momentum through the rest of the first half. Then Robinson delivered an all-time strike against Germany.
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WATCH: USMNT left back Antonee 'Jedi' Robinson scores an all-world golazo against Germany in final World Cup tune-up
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Watch the clip
Watch multiple angles of Robinson's goal here:
An equally impressive celebration
Robinson clearly enjoyed this one.
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Jedi's overall USMNT stats
This was the fifth goal in Robinson's USMNT career, with the Fulham star making 54 caps. The England-born U.S. international has now also matched his club goal total, picking up five goals in 317 appearances for Everton, Bolton, Wigan, and Fulham.