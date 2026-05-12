VIDEO: Comical 98th-minute own goal from Al-Nassr goalkeeper keeps Cristiano Ronaldo waiting on Saudi Pro League title after dramatic draw with Al-Hilal

Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening despite receiving immense encouragement from the stands. Substituted after 83 minutes for Abdullah Al-Hamdan, the forward managed just one shot on target and narrowly missed out on a spectacular long-range goal that was brilliantly saved by Yassine Bounou. The Saudi Pro League’s official social media highlighted the positive atmosphere before the late collapse, sharing footage of his partner Georgina Rodriguez and son cheering, accompanied by the caption: "Family + fans = perfect support for the 🐐". Although he sits third in the Golden Boot race with 26 goals this season - an award he won in the past two campaigns - his primary focus remains securing team silverware.







