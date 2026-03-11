VIDEO: Neymar snubbed as Chelsea star Estevao crowns his all-time favourite Brazilian player

Future superstar Estevao was tasked with choosing between Brazil's greatest footballing icons when speaking to GOAL at the London Football Awards, in association with the Willow Foundation. The bracket-style game forced the Palmeiras academy graduate into immediate tough calls, where he notably selected Neymar over Ronaldinho and favoured Ronaldo Nazario ahead of Rivaldo to set up a tantalising semi-final lineup.

On the other side of the historical draw, the decisions carried equal weight for the highly-rated attacker. He confidently backed Pele to advance past Romario, before selecting the iconic winger Garrincha over Kaka, perfectly setting the stage for a spectacular final four showdown between the nation's most revered generational talents.