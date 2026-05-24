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VIDEO: Martin Odegaard lifts Premier League trophy as Arsenal celebrate first title in 22 years after final day win at Crystal Palace
Gunners end two decades of hurt
The party atmosphere was in full swing long before kick-off, with Arsenal fans queuing for hours to welcome the team bus. Despite having the title wrapped up earlier in the week, Mikel Arteta’s side remained professional to ensure the trophy presentation was preceded by a victory.
Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring in the 42nd minute before Noni Madueke doubled the advantage shortly after the break. While Jean-Philippe Mateta grabbed a late consolation for the Eagles, nothing could spoil the Arsenal celebrations. After the final whistle, Odegaard lifted the trophy in front of the jubilant travelling supporters.
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Arteta reflects on the journey to the top
The players also saved a special moment for Arteta, throwing the manager into the air multiple times to the delight of the fans. Speaking after the trophy ceremony, the Spaniard said to Sky Sports: "That was beautiful. Look at the joy of all of the people, the have been waiting for this for so long. We have had difficult moments along the way but it is all worth it when you see that kind of reaction. Now it is time to enjoy and take the manager hat off. I think we showed an incredible connection commitment and courage. Everything around us has fuelled our desire to do it. We have an incredible ownership. Through the tough times is when you really see people. They have incredible values and know the sport better than any of us. They have committed to the project that we have delivered. They have been instrumental."
History makers and future stars
While the senior stars took the headlines, history was made by 16-year-old Max Dowman. Arteta handed the youngster a start at Selhurst Park, making him the youngest player ever to start a Premier League match at 16 years and 144 days old. It was a sign of the club's bright future, even as they celebrated their first title since the 'Invincibles' era of 2003-04.
However, the afternoon was not entirely perfect for the champions. Noni Madueke, who scored the decisive second goal, was forced off late in the game with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.
He will face a race against time to be fit for the Champions League final next weekend, though the winger did not appear to be in significant distress as he left the field.
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Focus shifts to European glory
With the domestic crown secured, Arsenal have no time to rest as they look ahead to the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain next weekend. Arteta will be aiming to deliver the club's first European Cup when they take on the holders in Budapest, to complete a historic double.