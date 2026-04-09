In a scene that has begun to repeat itself in a way that raises questions, Barcelona is living a dual reality this season: a team that shines domestically with consistency, yet stumbles in Europe at the first real test.
The latest defeat to Atlético Madrid, 2–0 at the “Spotify Camp Nou,” has put the Catalan side on the brink of yet another exit at the Champions League quarterfinal stage, bringing back to the forefront an old question that returns every year: why does Barcelona lose its continental sparkle in decisive moments?
By contrast, Real Madrid has cemented a completely different image over the past decade, where suffering turns into victories and defeats into a “remontada,” in a phenomenon some sum up with the term “a champion’s mentality.”
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