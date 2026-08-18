Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Frank Lampard denied! AC Milan block Ruben Loftus-Cheek's shock Premier League return

Transfers
R. Loftus-Cheek
AC Milan
Coventry City
Premier League
Serie A
F. Lampard

AC Milan have firmly rejected a €10 million transfer bid from newly promoted Premier League side Coventry City for midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. New Rossoneri manager Ruben Amorim has personally intervened to block the move, viewing the 30-year-old Englishman as a crucial part of his upcoming tactical project.

  • Milan reject Coventry transfer bid

    Milan have officially rejected a €10 million bid from Coventry City for experienced midfielder Loftus-Cheek, as per Tuttosport. The newly promoted Premier League side identified the 30-year-old as a primary target to heavily bolster their squad for the upcoming top-flight campaign.

    However, the Rossoneri have swiftly and firmly dismissed the initial approach from the ambitious English club. The Italian giants are currently unwilling to sanction the departure of the former Chelsea star.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-FRIENDLY-MAN UTD-AC MILANAFP

    Amorim blocks Loftus-Cheek departure

    Amorim played a decisive role in halting the potential transfer back to England. The newly appointed Portuguese tactician expects to rely heavily on the English midfielder throughout the entire 2026-27 season.

    The same report indicate that Amorim personally blocked Loftus-Cheek's exit due to the player's impressive tactical versatility. The manager highly values his unique ability to operate effectively between the lines within his preferred system. Consequently, Amorim views the 30-year-old as an incredibly important piece of his evolving project at San Siro, completely shutting down any prospect of a summer sale.

  • Lampard denied reunion with midfielder

    The swiftly rejected bid ultimately prevents a highly anticipated reunion between Loftus-Cheek and Coventry manager Frank Lampard. The pair previously worked closely together during their shared time at Stamford Bridge, and Lampard was desperate to bring his former player to the West Midlands.

    Instead, Loftus-Cheek is currently embarking on his fourth consecutive season playing in the Italian top flight. The imposing midfielder originally joined Milan from Chelsea in a permanent €19m deal during the summer of 2023. Since his initial arrival in Serie A, he has successfully established himself as a highly reliable and physically dominant presence in the heart of the Rossoneri midfield.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Celtic v AC Milan - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Contract situation looms large

    Despite Milan's incredibly firm stance against selling the midfielder to Coventry this summer, his long-term future still remains somewhat uncertain. The Englishman currently has less than a single year remaining on his active contract at San Siro.

    This slightly precarious contractual situation means the Rossoneri genuinely risk losing him on a free transfer next summer if a new extension agreement is not reached soon. Milan executives must soon decide whether to open fresh renewal talks to protect his market value.

Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Serie A
Torino crest
Torino
TOR
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL