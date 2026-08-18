Frank Lampard denied! AC Milan block Ruben Loftus-Cheek's shock Premier League return

Milan have officially rejected a €10 million bid from Coventry City for experienced midfielder Loftus-Cheek, as per Tuttosport. The newly promoted Premier League side identified the 30-year-old as a primary target to heavily bolster their squad for the upcoming top-flight campaign.

However, the Rossoneri have swiftly and firmly dismissed the initial approach from the ambitious English club. The Italian giants are currently unwilling to sanction the departure of the former Chelsea star.