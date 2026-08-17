Real Madrid break with tradition as club ditch Bernabeu presentations and press conferences for new signings

In a significant departure from the "Galactico" era traditions, Real Madrid has decided there will be neither a public Bernabeu presentation nor official press conferences for its latest arrivals, according to Marca.

The club has opted for a much more discreet format, featuring institutional and private events where Florentino Perez will personally receive the six summer signings alongside new manager Jose Mourinho.

The club has described these new arrangements as "simple and family-oriented events" that allow the president to meet the players' loved ones directly. Crucially, there will be no press presence or media availability during these meetings, meaning none of the new arrivals will hold a traditional introductory press conference.