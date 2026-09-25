Raphinha handed Neymar's number 10 shirt as Brazil confirm squad numbers for Australia and India friendlies

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has officially confirmed the squad numbers for their 26-man travelling party ahead of upcoming international friendlies. Raphinha takes over the legendary number 10 shirt synonymous with Neymar for over a decade, while Real Madrid prodigy Endrick inherits the number nine jersey from Matheus Cunha, who was not included for this international break. That tactical reshuffle signals a significant transition across the Selecao's forward line following the conclusion of their World Cup campaign.