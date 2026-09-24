International Coverage
Country
Primary Broadcaster
Official Website / Home Page
India
Sony LIV
China
iQiyi
Indonesia
RCTI+
Pakistan
Sony LIV
Nigeria
SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Brazil
Globo / SporTV
Bangladesh
Sony LIV
Russia
Okko Sport
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico
Ethiopia
DStv Now
Japan
DAZN Japan
Philippines
RCTI+
Egypt
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
DR Congo
DStv Now
Iran
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany
DAZN Germany
United Kingdom
TNT Sports
France
L'Équipe Live Foot
South Africa
SuperSport Premier League
Kenya
GOtv
Colombia
ESPN Colombia
South Korea
SPOTV Prime
Algeria
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Argentina
ESPN Argentina
Poland
Polsat Sport 1
Canada
DAZN Canada
Morocco
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola
SuperSport MaXimo 1
Peru
ESPN Colombia
Ghana
DStv Now
Mozambique
SuperSport MaXimo 1
Côte d'Ivoire
New World Sport1
Cameroon
DStv Now
Australia
10 / Paramount+
Chile
ESPN Chile
Zambia
SuperSport Premier League ROA
Senegal
DStv Now
Romania
Digi Sport 1 Romania
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport
Ecuador
ESPN Colombia
Guatemala
Disney+ Premium Norte
Bolivia
Disney+ Premium Chile
Portugal
Sport TV1
Czech Republic
Sport 1 CZ
Dominican Republic
Disney+ Premium Norte
Honduras
Disney+ Premium Norte
Paraguay
ESPN Argentina
Bulgaria
Diema Sport 3
El Salvador
Disney+ Premium Norte
Denmark
TV2 Play Denmark
Finland
MTV Katsomo
Norway
TV 2 Play
Costa Rica
Disney+ Premium Norte
Panama
Disney+ Premium Norte
Croatia
Sportklub 1 Croatia
Uruguay
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport 2P
Albania
SuperSport 1 Digitalb
Armenia
Fast Sports
Lithuania
Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania
Jamaica
Bluu
Moldova
Okko Sport
Slovakia
Sport 1 CZ
Slovenia
Sportklub 1 Slovenia
Latvia
Go3 Extra Sports Latvia
North Macedonia
Arena 3 Premium
Kosovo
Arena 3 Premium
Estonia
Go3 Extra Sports Estonia
Cyprus
Cytavision Sports 4
Luxembourg
RTL+
Montenegro
Arena 3 Premium
Malta
GO TV
Iceland
Viaplay Iceland
Barbados
Bluu
Curaçao
NPO 3
Aruba
NPO 3
Faroe Islands
TV2 Sport X
Andorra
L'Équipe Live Foot
Liechtenstein
RTL+
San Marino
SKY Go Italia
How to watch Australia vs Brazil with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Australia and Brazil will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 11:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Australia vs Brazil todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Australia have no confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Brazil will be without Joao Pedro, who has withdrawn from the squad due to injury. Matheus Martinelli of Fluminense has been called up as a replacement. No further injury or suspension information is currently available for Ancelotti's side.
Form
Australia head into this fixture having won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 defeat to Egypt at the World Cup, and they also fell 2-0 to the United States during the group stage. A 2-0 win over Turkiye offered a brighter moment, while draws against Paraguay and Switzerland rounded out a mixed run. Across those five games, Australia scored five goals and conceded four.
Brazil's recent form tells a more positive story overall, with three wins, one draw and one defeat across their last five. They beat Japan 2-1 and Scotland 3-0 at the World Cup, and also saw off Haiti 3-0. A 1-1 draw with Morocco and the 2-1 loss to Norway in the round of 16 were the low points. Brazil scored nine goals in that five-match stretch and conceded four.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a 2017 friendly, which Brazil won 4-0. The head-to-head record across the last three known fixtures is heavily in Brazil's favour, with the Selecao also winning 6-0 and 2-0 in earlier encounters. Brazil have scored twelve goals across those three matches without conceding.