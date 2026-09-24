International Coverage

Country Primary Broadcaster Official Website / Home Page India Sony LIV sonyliv.com China iQiyi iqiyi.com Indonesia RCTI+ rctiplus.com Pakistan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Nigeria SuperSport Premier League Nigeria supersport.com Brazil Globo / SporTV ge.globo.com Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com Russia Okko Sport okko.sport Mexico Sky Sports Mexico skysports.mx Ethiopia DStv Now dstv.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Philippines RCTI+ rctiplus.com Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com DR Congo DStv Now dstv.com Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com United Kingdom TNT Sports tntsports.co.uk France L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr South Africa SuperSport Premier League supersport.com Kenya GOtv gotvafrica.com Colombia ESPN Colombia espn.com.co South Korea SPOTV Prime spotv.net Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com Argentina ESPN Argentina espn.com.ar Poland Polsat Sport 1 polsatsport.pl Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com Angola SuperSport MaXimo 1 supersport.com Peru ESPN Colombia espn.com.pe Ghana DStv Now dstv.com Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 1 supersport.com Côte d'Ivoire New World Sport1 newworldtv.com Cameroon DStv Now dstv.com Australia 10 / Paramount+ 10play.com.au Chile ESPN Chile espn.cl Zambia SuperSport Premier League ROA supersport.com Senegal DStv Now dstv.com Romania Digi Sport 1 Romania digisport.ro Netherlands Ziggo Sport ziggosport.nl Ecuador ESPN Colombia espn.com.ec Guatemala Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Bolivia Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Portugal Sport TV1 sporttv.pt Czech Republic Sport 1 CZ sport1tv.cz Dominican Republic Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Honduras Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Paraguay ESPN Argentina espn.com.ar Bulgaria Diema Sport 3 diemasport3.bg El Salvador Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Denmark TV2 Play Denmark play.tv2.dk Finland MTV Katsomo mtv.fi Norway TV 2 Play tv2.no Costa Rica Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Panama Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Croatia Sportklub 1 Croatia sportklub.n1info.hr Uruguay Disney+ Premium Argentina disneyplus.com Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 2P tvarenasport.ba Albania SuperSport 1 Digitalb digitalb.al Armenia Fast Sports fasttv.am Lithuania Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania go3.lt Jamaica Bluu bluu.com Moldova Okko Sport okko.sport Slovakia Sport 1 CZ sport1tv.sk Slovenia Sportklub 1 Slovenia sportklub.n1info.si Latvia Go3 Extra Sports Latvia go3.lv North Macedonia Arena 3 Premium tvarenasport.mk Kosovo Arena 3 Premium tvarenasport.com Estonia Go3 Extra Sports Estonia go3.ee Cyprus Cytavision Sports 4 cyta.com.cy Luxembourg RTL+ plus.rtl.de Montenegro Arena 3 Premium tvarenasport.me Malta GO TV go.com.mt Iceland Viaplay Iceland viaplay.is Barbados Bluu bluu.com Curaçao NPO 3 npo.nl/npo3 Aruba NPO 3 npo.nl/npo3 Faroe Islands TV2 Sport X play.tv2.dk Andorra L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Liechtenstein RTL+ plus.rtl.de San Marino SKY Go Italia sky.it

How to watch Australia vs Brazil with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Friendlies - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 06:00

Today's game between Australia and Brazil will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 11:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Australia vs Brazil today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Australia have no confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Brazil will be without Joao Pedro, who has withdrawn from the squad due to injury. Matheus Martinelli of Fluminense has been called up as a replacement. No further injury or suspension information is currently available for Ancelotti's side.

Form

Australia head into this fixture having won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 defeat to Egypt at the World Cup, and they also fell 2-0 to the United States during the group stage. A 2-0 win over Turkiye offered a brighter moment, while draws against Paraguay and Switzerland rounded out a mixed run. Across those five games, Australia scored five goals and conceded four.

Brazil's recent form tells a more positive story overall, with three wins, one draw and one defeat across their last five. They beat Japan 2-1 and Scotland 3-0 at the World Cup, and also saw off Haiti 3-0. A 1-1 draw with Morocco and the 2-1 loss to Norway in the round of 16 were the low points. Brazil scored nine goals in that five-match stretch and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a 2017 friendly, which Brazil won 4-0. The head-to-head record across the last three known fixtures is heavily in Brazil's favour, with the Selecao also winning 6-0 and 2-0 in earlier encounters. Brazil have scored twelve goals across those three matches without conceding.