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Friendlies
team-logoAustralia
team-logoBrazil
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Australia vs Brazil: Worldwide Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Australia vs Brazil
Australia
Brazil
Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Primary Broadcaster

Official Website / Home Page

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Indonesia

RCTI+

rctiplus.com

Pakistan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

supersport.com

Brazil

Globo / SporTV

ge.globo.com

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.sport

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

skysports.mx

Ethiopia

DStv Now

dstv.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Philippines

RCTI+

rctiplus.com

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

DR Congo

DStv Now

dstv.com

Iran

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

France

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League

supersport.com

Kenya

GOtv

gotvafrica.com

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.co

South Korea

SPOTV Prime

spotv.net

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Argentina

ESPN Argentina

espn.com.ar

Poland

Polsat Sport 1

polsatsport.pl

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Morocco

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Angola

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Peru

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.pe

Ghana

DStv Now

dstv.com

Mozambique

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Côte d'Ivoire

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Cameroon

DStv Now

dstv.com

Australia

10 / Paramount+

10play.com.au

Chile

ESPN Chile

espn.cl

Zambia

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Senegal

DStv Now

dstv.com

Romania

Digi Sport 1 Romania

digisport.ro

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Ecuador

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.ec

Guatemala

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Portugal

Sport TV1

sporttv.pt

Czech Republic

Sport 1 CZ

sport1tv.cz

Dominican Republic

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Honduras

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Paraguay

ESPN Argentina

espn.com.ar

Bulgaria

Diema Sport 3

diemasport3.bg

El Salvador

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Denmark

TV2 Play Denmark

play.tv2.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Norway

TV 2 Play

tv2.no

Costa Rica

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Panama

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Croatia

Sportklub 1 Croatia

sportklub.n1info.hr

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport 2P

tvarenasport.ba

Albania

SuperSport 1 Digitalb

digitalb.al

Armenia

Fast Sports

fasttv.am

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania

go3.lt

Jamaica

Bluu

bluu.com

Moldova

Okko Sport

okko.sport

Slovakia

Sport 1 CZ

sport1tv.sk

Slovenia

Sportklub 1 Slovenia

sportklub.n1info.si

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports Latvia

go3.lv

North Macedonia

Arena 3 Premium

tvarenasport.mk

Kosovo

Arena 3 Premium

tvarenasport.com

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

go3.ee

Cyprus

Cytavision Sports 4

cyta.com.cy

Luxembourg

RTL+

plus.rtl.de

Montenegro

Arena 3 Premium

tvarenasport.me

Malta

GO TV

go.com.mt

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

Barbados

Bluu

bluu.com

Curaçao

NPO 3

npo.nl/npo3

Aruba

NPO 3

npo.nl/npo3

Faroe Islands

TV2 Sport X

play.tv2.dk

Andorra

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Liechtenstein

RTL+

plus.rtl.de

San Marino

SKY Go Italia

sky.it

How to watch Australia vs Brazil with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Friendlies - Game Week 1

Today's game between Australia and Brazil will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 11:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Australia vs Brazil today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Australia have no confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Brazil will be without Joao Pedro, who has withdrawn from the squad due to injury. Matheus Martinelli of Fluminense has been called up as a replacement. No further injury or suspension information is currently available for Ancelotti's side.

Form

AUS

AUS - Form

SUI
D1-1
TUR
W2-0
USA
L2-0
PAR
D0-0
EGY
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BRA

BRA - Form

MAR
D1-1
HAI
W3-0
SCO
W0-3
JPN
W2-1
NOR
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Australia head into this fixture having won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 defeat to Egypt at the World Cup, and they also fell 2-0 to the United States during the group stage. A 2-0 win over Turkiye offered a brighter moment, while draws against Paraguay and Switzerland rounded out a mixed run. Across those five games, Australia scored five goals and conceded four.

Brazil's recent form tells a more positive story overall, with three wins, one draw and one defeat across their last five. They beat Japan 2-1 and Scotland 3-0 at the World Cup, and also saw off Haiti 3-0. A 1-1 draw with Morocco and the 2-1 loss to Norway in the round of 16 were the low points. Brazil scored nine goals in that five-match stretch and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AustraliaDrawBrazil
0
0
3
Friendlies
Australia badge
Australia
AUS
0
Brazil badge
Brazil
BRA
4
FT
Friendlies
Brazil badge
Brazil
BRA
6
Australia badge
Australia
AUS
0
FT
World Cup
Brazil badge
Brazil
BRA
2
Australia badge
Australia
AUS
0
FT
0Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored0/3

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a 2017 friendly, which Brazil won 4-0. The head-to-head record across the last three known fixtures is heavily in Brazil's favour, with the Selecao also winning 6-0 and 2-0 in earlier encounters. Brazil have scored twelve goals across those three matches without conceding.

Standings

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