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Rafael Leao reveals the massive difference Jorge Jesus has made to Portugal compared to Roberto Martinez after victory over Norway
The defensive evolution under Jesus
Leao has been quick to praise the immediate structural improvements brought to the national side by Jesus. Following a hard-fought victory against Norway, Leao pointed towards a newfound resilience that he believes was lacking during the previous era under Roberto Martinez. The winger noted that while the team has always possessed immense flair in the final third, their ability to lock down games has reached a new level under the former Benfica and Sporting CP boss, who took over with a clear mandate to tighten the backline.
"What changed in the team is that Jesus brought us a very strong defensive capacity. Norway had a lot of possession and from start to finish we managed to stay compact, defend with the ball in play, and also on set pieces. That was what we lacked to make the difference in big games because we had very good attacking quality and we lacked in the defensive part," Leao revealed, as quoted by A Bola.
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A special bond between player and coach
For Leao, the arrival of Jesus at the helm of the Seleccao is more than just a tactical change; it is a reunion with the man who first believed in his potential at the elite level. The 72-year-old coach was the one who handed Leao his professional debut during their shared time at Sporting CP, and that history is clearly playing a role in the player's confidence within the current international setup. Leao feels that this deep understanding between them will allow him to flourish regardless of where he is deployed on the pitch.
Reflecting on their history and the current state of the national team, Leao expressed his excitement about working under his old mentor once again. The forward stated: "The coach managed to organize the team very well in just a few days. Jesus gave me the opportunity to debut on the professional stage, he knows me physically, tactically and psychologically. I will give my all in whatever position I have to play, I'm sure he will help me show my qualities."
Praise for Joao Felix
Leao also took the time to defend and celebrate his teammate Joao Felix, who has been a standout performer in recent matches. Felix has often been the subject of intense scrutiny from the media and fans, particularly following his move to the Saudi Pro League. However, his recent goal-scoring form for the national team has silenced many doubters. Leao insisted that the quality Felix possesses is undeniable and transcends the league in which he plays domestically, noting that the forward is proving he can still dominate on the European stage when representing his country.
"Joao Felix has been making the difference, he has suffered a lot of criticism in the past and he is showing the quality he has. Sometimes people say it's only in Saudi Arabia, but in Europe he is making the difference," he noted.
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New beginnings in Istanbul
Beyond his international duties, Leao touched upon his recent career move, having traded the heights of AC Milan for a fresh start with Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer. The move was one of the more talked-about transfers of the window, and Leao appears to be relishing the challenge of a new league. He cited the ambition of the Istanbul club as a primary reason for the move, expressing his desire to help the team continue their domestic dominance.
"The Turkish league is very competitive, with big names, Galatasaray really wanted me, they had a very good sporting project and I think this year we can win the fifth consecutive title," Leao concluded.
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